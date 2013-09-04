The New Look-and-Feel of Trading Signals
How about an additional column stating the SP Broker Server name?
WebMaster:
How about an additional column stating the SP Broker Server name?
How about an additional column stating the SP Broker Server name?
You can see that by clicking on a signal. Do you really need this to evaluate/select a signal ?
In my opinion, this new look is a good step forward to improve signals service.
A step in the right direction also please show stats starting the date one started sending signals to metaquotes not the entire account history.
tonny:Why ? If a system is started 6 months ago, but only added to Signals 1 week ago, it's interesting to have all the history.
A step in the right direction also please show stats starting the date one started sending signals to metaquotes not the entire account history.
A step in the right direction also please show stats starting the date one started sending signals to metaquotes not the entire account history.
angevoyageur:prone to forgery
Why ? If a system is started 6 months ago, but only added to Signals 1 week ago, it's interesting to have all the history.
Why ? If a system is started 6 months ago, but only added to Signals 1 week ago, it's interesting to have all the history.
tonny:What do you mean ?
prone to forgery
prone to forgery
Someone can open several demo accounts and do trial and error/guesswork until in one of them they accidentally get 500% growth. Then knowing that this will trick subscribers they start sending signals via this account with lower lots than they used to quickly grow the account. The fake stats will keep attracting subscribers to an "unproductive" signal and by the time they realise, some credits will have been gained.
So we can subscribe to signals, I cannot find anything that explains what they are for or how to use them. Have no idea what I am supposed to do with it?
robinlbird:You do not have much sought. Read the FAQ to begin.
So we can subscribe to signals, I cannot find anything that explains what they are for or how to use them. Have no idea what I am supposed to do with it?
So we can subscribe to signals, I cannot find anything that explains what they are for or how to use them. Have no idea what I am supposed to do with it?
Please tell me if you know ,what is the exact formula of the rating?
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In order to streamline and make your work with trading signals easier, we decided to revise and refresh the look-and-feel of MQL5.com Signals. After the redesign, the most important characteristics of a trading signal are always at hand: monthly growth in percents, number of subscribers and working period in weeks. We understand that potential subscribers are always interested primarily in these values which should be obviously clear.
Along with these three most important characteristics, each signal displays its number and percentage of winning trades, average gain in points (pips) and maximum drawdown in percents. Anyone can now quickly evaluate these characteristics to make his own opinion about a trading signal.
Evaluate the new look-and-feel of signals now!