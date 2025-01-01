- Create
GetData
지정된 시계열 버퍼 요소를 가져옵니다.
datetime GetData(
Parameters
index
[in] 버퍼 요소 색인.
Return Value
계열 버퍼 요소, 또는 0.
GetData
시작 위치 및 번호별로 시계열 버퍼에서 데이터를 가져옵니다.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_pos
[in] 시계열 버퍼의 시작 위치.
count
[in] 시계열 버퍼 요소 수.
buffer
[in] 데이터 저장소 배열 참조.
Return Value
>=0 - 성공, -1 - 데이터를 받을 수 없음.
GetData
시작 시간 및 번호로 시계열 버퍼에서 데이터를 가져옵니다.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] 시계열 버퍼 초기 요소 시간.
count
[in] 시계열 버퍼 요소 수.
buffer
[in] 데이터 저장소 배열 참조.
Return Value
>=0 - 성공, -1 - 데이터를 받을 수 없음.
GetData
시작 및 중지 시간을 기준으로 시계열 요소를 가져옵니다.
int GetData(
Parameters
start_time
[in] 시작 시간.
stop_time
[in] 정지 시간.
buffer
[in] 데이터의 대상 배열에 대한 참조
Return Value
성공적이면 >=0, 오류일 경우 -1.