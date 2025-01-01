문서화섹션
지정된 시계열 버퍼 요소를 가져옵니다.

datetime  GetData(
   int  index      // 인덱스
   ) const

Parameters

index

[in]  버퍼 요소 색인.

Return Value

계열 버퍼 요소, 또는 0.

GetData

시작 위치 및 번호별로 시계열 버퍼에서 데이터를 가져옵니다.

int  GetData(
   int   start_pos,     // 위치
   int   count,         // 숫자
   long& buffer         // 배열
   ) const

Parameters

start_pos

[in]  시계열 버퍼의 시작 위치.

count

[in]  시계열 버퍼 요소 수.

buffer

[in]  데이터 저장소 배열 참조.

Return Value

>=0 - 성공, -1 - 데이터를 받을 수 없음.

GetData

시작 시간 및 번호로 시계열 버퍼에서 데이터를 가져옵니다.

int  GetData(
   datetime  start_time,     // 시작 시간
   int       count,          // 수
   long&     buffer          // 배열
   ) const

Parameters

start_time

[in]  시계열 버퍼 초기 요소 시간.

count

[in]  시계열 버퍼 요소 수.

buffer

[in]  데이터 저장소 배열 참조.

Return Value

>=0 - 성공, -1 - 데이터를 받을 수 없음.

GetData

시작 및 중지 시간을 기준으로 시계열 요소를 가져옵니다.

int  GetData(
   datetime  start_time,     // 시작 시간
   datetime  stop_time,      // 정지 시간
   long&     buffer          // 목표 배열
   ) const

Parameters

start_time

[in]  시작 시간.

stop_time

[in]  정지 시간.

buffer

[in]  데이터의 대상 배열에 대한 참조

Return Value

성공적이면 >=0, 오류일 경우 -1.