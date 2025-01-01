MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCPieChartValueInsert CreateSeriesSetValueAddValueInsertValueUpdateValueDeleteDrawChartDrawPieLabelMake ValueInsert Inserisce un nuovo valore nel grafico a torta (alla posizione specificata). bool ValueInsert( const uint pos, // indice const double value, // valore const string descr, // etichetta const uint clr, // colore ) Parametri pos [in] Indice per inserimento. valore [in] Valore. descr [in] Valore etichetta. clr [in] Value del colore. Valore di ritorno true se riuscito, altrimenti — false. ValueAdd ValueUpdate