DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCPieChartValueInsert 

ValueInsert

Inserisce un nuovo valore nel grafico a torta (alla posizione specificata).

 bool  ValueInsert(
   const uint    pos,    // indice
   const double  value,  // valore
   const string  descr,  // etichetta
   const uint    clr,    // colore
   )

Parametri

pos

[in] Indice per inserimento.

valore

[in] Valore.

descr

[in] Valore etichetta. 

clr

[in] Value del colore.

Valore di ritorno

true se riuscito, altrimenti — false.