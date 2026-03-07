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Indicators

ExMachina Prop Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Emmanuel Nana Nana | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
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PropDashboard Screenshot

ExMachina Prop Dashboard — Never Lose a Funded Account to Math

Precision before profit.

You’re in the middle of a $100K FTMO challenge. You’ve been trading well for 2 weeks. Then one bad session and you’re not sure — did you breach the daily limit? How close are you to the max drawdown? How many trading days do you still need?

You check the FTMO dashboard on your phone. By the time it loads, the numbers are already 30 seconds old. Meanwhile your positions are still open.

Prop Dashboard shows you all of this in real time, right on your chart, updating on every tick.

Why This Exists

Every prop firm has slightly different rules. Daily loss limits. Max drawdown (static vs trailing). Profit targets. Minimum trading days. Calendar deadlines. The mental overhead of tracking all of this while trading is a real problem.

Most traders rely on the prop firm’s web dashboard, which:
- Updates with delay (30s to several minutes)
- Requires switching windows
- Doesn’t show how close you are to limits in percentage terms
- Doesn’t warn you before you breach

Prop Dashboard solves all of this with a single indicator.

Core Features

Pre-Built Prop Firm Presets

Select your firm from the dropdown and all rules auto-configure:

  • FTMO: 5% daily, 10% max DD (static), 10% target, 4 min days, 30 day limit
  • MyFundedFX: 5% daily, 12% max DD, 8% target, 5 min days, 30 day limit
  • The Funded Trader: 5% daily, 10% max DD, 10% target, 35 day limit
  • E8 Funding: 5% daily, 8% max DD (trailing HWM), 8% target, no time limit
  • Bulenox: Trailing max DD, 6% target, no time limit
  • Custom: Set any rules manually

Daily Loss Tracking
- Current day P&L in dollars and percentage
- Visual progress bar (green → yellow → red as you approach the limit)
- Exact dollar and percentage remaining before breach
- Auto-resets at configurable time (midnight default, adjustable for different broker servers)

Max Drawdown Tracking
- Three calculation methods to match your prop firm’s rules:
- Static (from initial balance) — FTMO, MFF, TFT
- Trailing equity high-water mark — E8, Bulenox
- End-of-day balance — some newer firms
- Visual progress bar with color coding
- Exact remaining buffer in dollars and percentage

Profit Target Progress
- How much you’ve made vs how much you need
- Visual completion bar
- Exact remaining amount
- Celebrates when target is reached

Challenge Status
- Trading days counter (auto-detects days with actual trades)
- Calendar days counter with remaining days
- Overall verdict: ON TRACK / AT RISK / PASSED / FAILED

Early Warning Alerts
- Alerts at 80% of any limit (configurable)
- Alerts on breach
- Popup, sound, push notification, and email options

The Verdict System

The dashboard shows an overall challenge status:

Status Meaning
ON TRACK All metrics within safe range
AT RISK Approaching 80%+ of daily or max DD limit
TARGET HIT — Need more days Profit target reached but minimum trading days not met
PASSED! All conditions met
FAILED — LIMIT BREACHED Daily or max DD limit exceeded
FAILED — TIME EXPIRED Calendar deadline passed without hitting target

Parameters

Group Parameter Default
Preset Prop Firm Custom
Account Size $100,000
Rules Daily Loss Limit 5.0%
Max Drawdown 10.0%
Profit Target 10.0%
Min Trading Days 0
Max Calendar Days 0 (unlimited)
DD Calc Method From initial balance
Reset Day Reset Hour 0 (midnight)
Alerts Alert at 80% Yes
Alert on Breach Yes
Push / Email Off

Installation

  1. Download the .mq5 file
  2. Place in MQL5/Indicators/ folder
  3. Compile in MetaEditor
  4. Drag onto any chart
  5. Select your prop firm preset or configure custom rules

Important Notes

  • This is a pure indicator — it does NOT open, modify, or close any trades
  • It monitors ALL positions on the account (not filtered by symbol or magic)
  • For accurate tracking, set InpAccountSize to your challenge starting balance
  • Day reset time should match your prop firm’s server rollover time
  • Test on demo first to verify calculations match your firm’s dashboard

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5, all brokers
  • All instruments
  • All timeframes
  • Netting and Hedging accounts

ExMachina Trading Systems — Precision before profit.


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