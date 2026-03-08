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SilviosEAbest26 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Joachim Silvio Kellermann
Joachim Silvio Kellermann

Joachim Silvio Kellermann

1 code 1 topic
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Views:
4416
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
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Year 2025

Core Trading Logic

The EA employs a Mean Reversion approach, utilising price action boundaries and a Moving Average for trend orientation:

  • Dynamic Price Zones: The EA continuously calculates the highest high and lowest low of the last 48 candles ( LookbackPeriod ) to identify key supply and demand levels.

  • Entry Trigger: Trades are initiated when the price enters a predefined buffer zone ( ZoneBufferPips ). This allows for precise entries just before the market pivots at historical resistance or support.

  • Momentum Confirmation: To filter out false breakouts, the RSI indicator must confirm the move:

    • BUY: Price touches the lower zone + RSI < 40.

    • SELL: Price touches the upper zone + RSI > 55 (an optimised threshold for maximum win rate).

Risk Management & Trade Protection

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Position sizes are automatically calculated based on account balance and a user-defined risk percentage ( RiskPercent ).

  • Advanced Protection: Every trade is equipped with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Profit Locking: An integrated Break-Even function and a Trailing Stop work automatically to secure profits as the trade moves in your favour.

  • Smart Exit: The system monitors overbought/oversold conditions and can close positions early if the RSI reaches extreme opposite values.

Technical Features

  • Live Dashboard: Essential data including current RSI, Spread, Risk, and the assigned Magic Number are displayed directly on the chart.

  • Optimised Performance: Fully compatible with MT5 (Hedge/Netting accounts), zero compiler warnings, and detailed diagnostic logging in the experts' tab.

  • User-Friendly Customisation: All parameters-including lookback periods, RSI thresholds, and pip values-are fully adjustable to suit different market conditions.


Translated from German by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/de/code/68934

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