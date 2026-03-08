The EA employs a Mean Reversion approach, utilising price action boundaries and a Moving Average for trend orientation:

Dynamic Price Zones: The EA continuously calculates the highest high and lowest low of the last 48 candles ( LookbackPeriod ) to identify key supply and demand levels.

Entry Trigger: Trades are initiated when the price enters a predefined buffer zone ( ZoneBufferPips ). This allows for precise entries just before the market pivots at historical resistance or support.