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SilviosEAbest26 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Core Trading Logic
The EA employs a Mean Reversion approach, utilising price action boundaries and a Moving Average for trend orientation:
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Dynamic Price Zones: The EA continuously calculates the highest high and lowest low of the last 48 candles ( LookbackPeriod ) to identify key supply and demand levels.
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Entry Trigger: Trades are initiated when the price enters a predefined buffer zone ( ZoneBufferPips ). This allows for precise entries just before the market pivots at historical resistance or support.
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Momentum Confirmation: To filter out false breakouts, the RSI indicator must confirm the move:
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BUY: Price touches the lower zone + RSI < 40.
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SELL: Price touches the upper zone + RSI > 55 (an optimised threshold for maximum win rate).
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Risk Management & Trade Protection
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Dynamic Lot Sizing: Position sizes are automatically calculated based on account balance and a user-defined risk percentage ( RiskPercent ).
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Advanced Protection: Every trade is equipped with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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Profit Locking: An integrated Break-Even function and a Trailing Stop work automatically to secure profits as the trade moves in your favour.
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Smart Exit: The system monitors overbought/oversold conditions and can close positions early if the RSI reaches extreme opposite values.
Technical Features
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Live Dashboard: Essential data including current RSI, Spread, Risk, and the assigned Magic Number are displayed directly on the chart.
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Optimised Performance: Fully compatible with MT5 (Hedge/Netting accounts), zero compiler warnings, and detailed diagnostic logging in the experts' tab.
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User-Friendly Customisation: All parameters-including lookback periods, RSI thresholds, and pip values-are fully adjustable to suit different market conditions.
Translated from German by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/de/code/68934
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