Last Structure Indicator(Single Phase) – Exploring the Last Structure Break (LSB) Trading Concept

This indicator is my personal quest to explore and validate the Last Structure Break (LSB) trading idea through structured price-action analysis.

It works independently of the daily timeframe ( PERIOD_D1 ), instead using logical day separation and separator-based detection to identify new trading days.

This approach keeps structure analysis consistent across different timeframes and brokers, avoiding reliance on daily chart data.

The indicator scans for meaningful support and resistance pivots using configurable structure modes (wick-based or body-based detection). It identifies the last valid structural levels of a trading day that remained unbroken until the session ended and projects them forward as trendlines into the new trading day.

To ensure analytical relevance, only levels that were respected for the remainder of the day are considered valid and drawn. This results in a cleaner view of market structure and helps highlight price-action behavior more effectively.

Key features include:

Logical day detection that does not depend on PERIOD_D1

Automatic new-day recognition using chart separators and datetime normalization

Structure validation using pivot strength (left/right bar analysis)

Support and resistance detection across multiple structure modes

Last structure break validation for LSB experimentation

Trendline visualization of valid structural levels extended into new sessions

Minimal recalculation for efficiency and real-time performance

This project is an experimental framework for studying market structure dynamics and evaluating their potential role in trading strategies. By analyzing the LSB concept with an independent day model, I aim to determine whether structural endpoints of a session have predictive or strategic value for subsequent price action.



