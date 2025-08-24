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Disconnect Alerts for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator creates the following trade server disconnect alerts in MT5:
- Pop-ups,
- Sounds,
- Push notifications (TextAlerts),
- Email,
- Printing to Experts tab*, and
- Chart label text.
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