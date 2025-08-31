The Adaptive CCI indicator revolutionises the traditional Commodity Channel Index by replacing fixed thresholds (100/-100) with dynamically adjusting upper and lower limits that adapt to the current market volatility. Instead of using arbitrary levels that work poorly across different assets and market conditions, this indicator automatically calculates optimal overbought and oversold levels based on the actual price behaviour.

Dynamic Threshold Adjustment: Upper and lower limits automatically adapt to market volatility using Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of detected peaks and troughs

Volatility-Based Smoothing: Adjusts responsiveness based on ATR (Average True Range), becoming more sensitive during high volatility and more stable during low volatility

No More False Signals: Eliminates signals generated during sideways markets where traditional CCI would give false overbought/oversold readings

Asset-Specific Calibration: Works optimally for any asset without manual threshold adjustments

Strategy Tester Compatible: Functions correctly in both real-time trading and historical backtesting