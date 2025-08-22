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Manual Scalping With Keyboard - expert for MetaTrader 5

Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin

Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin

3.9 (117)
7 products 3 codes 2 topics 4 comments
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MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A lightweight tool for manual scalping in MT5 using keyboard shortcuts.

  • 1 → Buy
  • 2 → Close
  • 3 → Sell
  • 5 → Break Even

Includes options to set daily max loss, auto SL TP,  break even, with everything displayed in a small on-chart dashboard. All parameters can be adjusted in the inputs. Designed for fast manual trading, especially useful on indices or futures.


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