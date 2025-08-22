A lightweight tool for manual scalping in MT5 using keyboard shortcuts.

1 → Buy

→ Buy 2 → Close

→ Close 3 → Sell

→ Sell 5 → Break Even

Includes options to set daily max loss, auto SL TP, break even, with everything displayed in a small on-chart dashboard. All parameters can be adjusted in the inputs. Designed for fast manual trading, especially useful on indices or futures.