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Manual Scalping With Keyboard - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A lightweight tool for manual scalping in MT5 using keyboard shortcuts.
- 1 → Buy
- 2 → Close
- 3 → Sell
- 5 → Break Even
Includes options to set daily max loss, auto SL TP, break even, with everything displayed in a small on-chart dashboard. All parameters can be adjusted in the inputs. Designed for fast manual trading, especially useful on indices or futures.
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