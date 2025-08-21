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Price increase Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A price increase indicator calculates margin and price changes in per cent.
Update 13.12.2024: There was an error in the last version. Has been corrected!
Translated from German by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/de/code/54163
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