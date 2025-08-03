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Smart Fibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features
- Automatic Wave Detection: Identifies significant price swings and draws Fibonacci levels automatically
- 23 Fibonacci Levels: Including retracement (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 88.6%, 100%), extension (127.2%, 138.2%, 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%), and negative levels
- Multiple Retracements: Display up to 4 different Fibonacci retracements simultaneously with custom colors
- Pattern Recognition: Detects 4 market patterns (uptrend/downtrend continuation, recent upswing/downswing)
- Body-to-Body Mode: Special mode for JPY pairs for precise candle body measurements
- Customizable Display: Adjustable colors, labels, fonts, and line styles
Main Parameters
- SF_ScanBars : Bars to scan for wave analysis (default: 200)
- SF_RetracementCount : Number of retracements to display (1-4)
- WaveDetectionDepth : Wave detection sensitivity (default: 5)
- WaveDeviationPips : Minimum price movement (default: 3)
- SF_ShowLabels : Display level labels with prices
Usage
The indicator automatically analyzes price action, detects wave patterns, and draws Fibonacci levels. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Best results on H1 and higher timeframes.
Compatibility
MT5 Platform | All pairs | All timeframes
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A short format for storing ticks.Value Area Retracement Volume Indicator
The Value Area Retracement indicator, is a powerful volume profile-based tool designed to identify key trading levels—Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Profile High/Low—across different timeframes. It helps traders spot potential retracement opportunities to the POC, breakout zones, and value areas, making it useful for intraday, swing, and position trading.