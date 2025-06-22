MARSI- EA is a beginner-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the logic of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and a Simple Moving Average (SMA) to identify and execute trading signals on financial markets like XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA is built to demonstrate:

Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk

RSI-based overbought/oversold entry conditions

Trend filtering using a Moving Average

SL and TP levels adjusted to symbol tick precision

This EA is especially useful for learners who are experimenting with technical strategies and want to understand how indicator handles, dynamic risk, and broker digit differences affect trading logic.

Trading Logic

The EA operates with the following entry rules:

Buy when : The current price is above the moving average (bullish) RSI is below the oversold threshold (suggesting price will rise)

Sell when : Price is below the moving average (bearish) RSI is above the overbought threshold (suggesting price will fall)

Stop Loss and Take Profit are configured using _Point , adjusted based on the broker’s pricing precision ( _Digits ).

External Input Parameters

Variable Description maPeriod Period used for Simple Moving Average rsiPeriod Period used for Relative Strength Index rsiOverbought RSI threshold above which the market is considered overbought (sell trigger) rsiOversold RSI threshold below which the market is considered oversold (buy trigger) riskPercent Percentage of balance to risk per trade stopLoss Stop Loss distance in points takeProfit Take Profit distance in points slippage Maximum allowed slippage in points

Recommended Usage

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe : M15 or H1

Broker : Any broker with proper tick data (test across both 2/3 and 4/5 digit brokers for consistency)

Backtest Range : 3–6 months recommended

Conditions: Ensure tick data is available for reliable RSI/MA values

Additional Notes