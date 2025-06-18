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MACD coloured histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features
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Dynamic and Coloured Histogram:
The histogram changes colour automatically based on market conditions, allowing you to view it at a glance:
- When the MACD crosses above or below the signal line.
- When the MACD crosses above or below the zero line.
- The strength and direction of the trend.
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Customisable Sound Alerts:
Receive real-time notifications whenever important crossings occur between the MACD and the signal line or when the MACD crosses the zero region. You can configure
- The sound of the alert.
- The maximum number of repetitions.
- The minimum pause between alerts.
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Configurable colours:
The indicator uses a rich and intuitive colour palette to highlight different states of the MACD, signal line and histogram. The colours are easy to interpret and help in making quick decisions.
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Customisable parameters :
- Periods of the fast and slow moving averages.
- Period of the signal moving average.
- Price applied to the calculation (close, open, maximum, minimum, etc.).
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User-friendly interface:
The indicator is easy to set up and use, even for beginner traders. All parameters can be adjusted directly in the properties window.
How it works :
- The indicator calculates the difference between the MACD and its signal line, displaying the result as a coloured histogram.
- Different colours are used to represent crossovers, positive/negative trends and changes in momentum.
- Audible alerts are triggered when important events occur, such as line crossings or transitions between positive and negative regions.
Benefits :
- Quick Decision Making: With dynamic colours and sound alerts, you can react quickly to changes in the market.
- Full customisation: Adjust the parameters to suit your trading strategy.
- Clear Visualisation: The clean and intuitive design makes it easy to interpret the data, even on busy charts.
- Compatibility: Works perfectly on any asset and timeframe supported by MetaTrader 5.
Examples of use :
- Use the indicator to identify entry and exit points in trend strategies.
- Combine the MACD Colour Histogram with other indicators to confirm buy/sell signals.
- Monitor the histogram to detect divergences between price and momentum.
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/20768335/wdoj25-h1-banco-btg-pactual
Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/56382
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