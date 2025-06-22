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CryptoTrend - expert for MetaTrader 5
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1. advisor overview
CryptoTrend 1.00 is an automated EA built for BTC trading, optimised for 2024. It uses the following key components:
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Bollinger Indicator:
Helps to identify market extremes. If the price goes beyond the bollinger lines given a certain threshold, an entry signal is generated.
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Filter by Order Block:
The Expert Advisor finds a support (for longs) or resistance (for shorts) range based on historical data (the number of bars is set by the OB_Length parameter ). This helps to refine the signal and reduce false entries.
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Self-learning mechanism:
By analysing statistics (number of winning and losing trades), the TrendThreshold entry threshold is dynamically adjusted . Thus, the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions.
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Risk Management:
Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are calculated based on the difference between the entry price and the support/resistance level with an aggressive risk:profit ratio.
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Project support:
In the header of the Expert Advisor there is a link with the caption "Support the project, register!" leading to theBybit page, which allows users to support the developer.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/56107
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