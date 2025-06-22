CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

CryptoTrend - expert for MetaTrader 5

Anatoliy Migachyov
Anatoliy Migachyov

Anatoliy Migachyov

3 codes 4 topics 136 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6420
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

1. advisor overview

CryptoTrend 1.00 is an automated EA built for BTC trading, optimised for 2024. It uses the following key components:


  • Bollinger Indicator:
    Helps to identify market extremes. If the price goes beyond the bollinger lines given a certain threshold, an entry signal is generated.

  • Filter by Order Block:
    The Expert Advisor finds a support (for longs) or resistance (for shorts) range based on historical data (the number of bars is set by the OB_Length parameter ). This helps to refine the signal and reduce false entries.

  • Self-learning mechanism:
    By analysing statistics (number of winning and losing trades), the TrendThreshold entry threshold is dynamically adjusted . Thus, the algorithm adapts to changing market conditions.

  • Risk Management:
    Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are calculated based on the difference between the entry price and the support/resistance level with an aggressive risk:profit ratio.

  • Project support:
    In the header of the Expert Advisor there is a link with the caption "Support the project, register!" leading to theBybit page, which allows users to support the developer.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/56107

Price Time Scale Price Time Scale

Custom time and price scale.

Moving Average x Relative Strength Indicator EA Moving Average x Relative Strength Indicator EA

A Simple RSI and Moving Average-Based Expert Advisor for MQL5

Advanced compound interest calculator for the trader Advanced compound interest calculator for the trader

A compound interest calculator for the trader. Calculates, based on your parameters, your risk of ruin, and the optimal risk per trade. Gives a forecast of your capital size in a year, month, and at the end of the term.

Risk management and bot ict daily bias Risk management and bot ict daily bias

The RiskManagement library in MQL5 provides efficient and dynamic risk management, optimised to minimise resources. It allows setting maximum profit and loss limits with customisable modifiers. It includes OCO order control and tools for candlestick management and price conversions.