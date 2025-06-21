The MACD Coloured Histogram is an enhanced version of the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, designed to provide a clearer and more intuitive visual analysis of market momentum. This indicator combines traditional MACD functionalities with a dynamic histogram that changes colour based on the relationship between the MACD Line and the Signal Line, allowing traders to quickly identify trends, reversal points and moments of indecision in the market.

Candle counter is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders visualise and analyse the sequence of bars on their charts. This indicator automatically numbers each candle on the chart based on user-defined preferences, making it easy to follow specific candles, identify patterns and implement precise trading strategies.