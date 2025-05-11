Introduction

The Custom MACD is an enhanced version of the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, a favorite among traders worldwide. Designed specifically for MetaTrader 5, Custom MACD not only retains the power of the traditional MACD in identifying trends and reversals but also introduces a game-changing feature: real-time signal alerts sent directly to your phone. With its open-source code and user-friendly interface, this indicator is ideal for both novice and experienced traders.

How Custom MACD Works

Custom MACD operates based on the standard MACD formula:

MACD Line: The difference between the Fast EMA (default: 12) and Slow EMA (default: 26).

Signal Line: The SMA of the MACD line (default: 9).

Histogram: The difference between the MACD and Signal Line, making it easy to gauge market momentum.

The indicator is visually displayed with:

MACD Line in Dodger Blue.

Signal Line in Orange.

Histogram in Lime Green, highlighting trend strength.







Key Differentiator: Phone Signal Alerts

Unlike the default MACD indicator in MetaTrader 5, Custom MACD offers a unique feature that ensures you never miss a trading opportunity:

Real-Time Alerts: When a Bullish Crossover (MACD crossing above the Signal Line, signaling a buy) or Bearish Crossover (MACD crossing below the Signal Line, signaling a sell) occurs, the indicator sends notifications directly to your phone via MetaTrader 5 (requires push notification setup in the MT5 app).

Enhanced Trading Efficiency: With instant alerts, you can react swiftly to market movements, even when away from your trading desk.

While the default MACD only provides on-chart data without automatic alerts, Custom MACD keeps you connected to the market, optimizing your trading strategy.

Key Features

Customizable Parameters: Fast EMA period (InpFastEMA, default: 12). Slow EMA period (InpSlowEMA, default: 26). Signal SMA period (InpSignalSMA, default: 9). Enable/disable alerts (ShowAlerts, default: true).

Intuitive Interface: Optimized colors and line widths for easy signal identification across all timeframes.

Open-Source Code: Easily modifiable to add features like signal arrows or integration with other indicators.

High Performance: Optimized for smooth operation on MetaTrader 5, even with large datasets.

Benefits for Traders

Never Miss an Opportunity: Receive instant phone notifications for buy or sell signals, allowing quick action.

Versatile for All Strategies: Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Custom MACD performs effectively across all currency pairs and timeframes.

Improved Accuracy: Combine MACD signals with other tools (e.g., SMA, RSI) to confirm trends and reduce false signals.

Community-Friendly: Designed for sharing on the MQL5 Code Base, enabling you to contribute to the global trading community.

How to Use

Installation: Download Custom MACD from the MQL5 Code Base.

Compile the file in MetaEditor and drag the indicator onto a MetaTrader 5 chart. Set Up Push Notifications: In MetaTrader 5, go to Tools > Options > Notifications and configure push notifications to the MT5 mobile app.

Ensure ShowAlerts is enabled in the indicator’s input parameters. Trading Strategy: Buy: When the MACD crosses above the Signal Line (Bullish Crossover) and the Histogram turns positive.

Sell: When the MACD crosses below the Signal Line (Bearish Crossover) and the Histogram turns negative.

Combine with support/resistance levels or other indicators for higher reliability.

Why Choose Custom MACD?

Custom MACD is more than just an indicator—it’s a powerful tool that keeps you in sync with the market at all times. The phone alert feature is a significant leap forward compared to the default MACD, saving you time and maximizing profits. With its open-source design and flexible customization, this indicator is perfect for traders looking to enhance their performance.

Conclusion

Download Custom MACD from the MQL5 Code Base today and experience the power of MACD with real-time alerts! If you have questions or want to customize additional features, leave a comment or contact me. Together, let’s take your trading to the next level!

Author: Duy Van Nguy

Contact: MQL5 Link

Version: 1.00

Updated: May 11, 2025