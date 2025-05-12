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RSI Ea MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading Strategy:
- RSI-based mean reversion strategy
- Configurable overbought (default 80) and oversold (default 20) thresholds
- Automatic signal detection on RSI crossing threshold levels
- Exits positions when opposite signal appears
Risk Management:
- Fixed or percentage-based position sizing
- Risk calculation based on Balance, Equity, or Free Margin
- Configurable lot size limits (min/max)
- Maximum concurrent positions control
Stop Loss & Take Profit:
- Fixed SL/TP in points
- Dynamic SL/TP based on ATR volatility
- Adjustable volatility multipliers for SL and TP
- Optional disable (set to 0)
Advanced Features:
- Scale-Out: Partial profit taking at configurable volatility levels
- Session Filter: Trade only during specified hours (broker time)
- Volatility-based sizing: ATR-based dynamic position management
- Slippage and spread control
Configuration:
- Magic number for multi-EA compatibility
- Custom trade comments
- Fully optimizable parameters
- Built-in optimization score (Profit/Drawdown ratio)
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