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BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The BBMA (Bollinger Bands Moving Average) trading strategy was developed by Oma Ally, a renowned Malaysian trader. The strategy combines Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages to identify trading opportunities. It's known for its high precision entry and ability to handle multiple entries, making it suitable for various markets like Forex, stocks, and crypto.
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