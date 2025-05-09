Dynamic VWAP level which can be averaged over multiple days

This indicator for Breakout Strategy. It doesn't print objects on the chart.

Custom MACD for MetaTrader 5 enhances the classic MACD with real-time signal alerts sent to your phone. Detect trends and reversals with customizable parameters, intuitive visuals, and automated buy/sell notifications.

Rsi Ea using RSI signals with ATR volatility-based stops, automatic position sizing, scale-out feature, and trading session filter