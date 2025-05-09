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Indicators

BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sopheak Khlot
Sopheak Khlot

Sopheak Khlot

3.6 (3)
I am a full-time forex trader and an MQL developer. I provide EA development service.
Free Indicator & EA: https://t.me/bestforexscript
14 products 5 codes 7 topics 131 comments
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BBMA.mq5 (9.99 KB) view
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The BBMA (Bollinger Bands Moving Average) trading strategy was developed by Oma Ally, a renowned Malaysian trader. The strategy combines Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages to identify trading opportunities. It's known for its high precision entry and ability to handle multiple entries, making it suitable for various markets like Forex, stocks, and crypto. 


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