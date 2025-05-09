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Indicators

Range BreakOut Indicator - Indicator Buffer Only - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sopheak Khlot
Sopheak Khlot

Sopheak Khlot

3.6 (3)
I am a full-time forex trader and an MQL developer. I provide EA development service.
Free Indicator & EA: https://t.me/bestforexscript
14 products 5 codes 7 topics 131 comments
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Input:

  • Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation
  • Range End Time : The ending time of range creation
  • Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to
  • Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point
  • Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point

If the range size is between the minimum and maximum, indicator will print the 1st color (blue).

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