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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Range BreakOut Indicator - Indicator Buffer Only - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Input:
- Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation
- Range End Time : The ending time of range creation
- Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to
- Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point
- Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point
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