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ADX Indicator (MQL5) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This ADX Smoothed indicator offers significant improvements over traditional implementations. Key enhancements include:
- Robust Error Prevention with comprehensive bounds checking to eliminate array out-of-range errors
- Optimized Performance using efficient buffer management and data acquisition techniques
- Reliable Calculation Logic with fail-safe indexing and proper initialization
- Resource-Efficient Design featuring proper handle management and memory allocation
- Modern MQL5 Structure utilizing dedicated indicator properties and typed buffer assignments
These improvements result in a more stable, efficient, and maintainable indicator that meets professional trading standards while retaining the core ADX smoothing algorithm's analytical value.
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