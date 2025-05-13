Custom MACD for MetaTrader 5 enhances the classic MACD with real-time signal alerts sent to your phone. Detect trends and reversals with customizable parameters, intuitive visuals, and automated buy/sell notifications.

It is taken into account that there are 30 days in a month, 365 days in a year The script demonstrates the counter of time until the beginning of the new year

A simple utility for monitoring long and short swaps of a single symbol. If your broker-dealer's swaps are specified in points instead of account currency, this utility automatically converts points into account currency. Swaps are tripled on Wednesday. Horizontal and vertical alignment can be adjusted in the inputs.