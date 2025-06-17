The TradeReportExporter script is designed to export the history of trades (trades) into a convenient CSV file. It automatically collects data on all trades for the last year for the instrument it is installed on. The file includes such data as date and time, transaction type (buy/sell), price, volume, commission and profit/loss. The result is saved in a file that can be opened in Excel or any other spreadsheet editor.

The MACD Coloured Histogram is an enhanced version of the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, designed to provide a clearer and more intuitive visual analysis of market momentum. This indicator combines traditional MACD functionalities with a dynamic histogram that changes colour based on the relationship between the MACD Line and the Signal Line, allowing traders to quickly identify trends, reversal points and moments of indecision in the market.

The "Candle_size.mq5" indicator was developed to display the size of candles on the chart, providing a clear and detailed visual analysis of price movements. It calculates the difference between the high and low prices of each candle and displays the formatted value as text next to the corresponding candle. This feature is especially useful for traders who want to assess volatility or identify specific patterns of price behaviour.