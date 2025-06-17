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Candle Counter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features
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Week selection:
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The SelectedWeek parameter defines which week of the month will be numbered.
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If SelectedWeek = 0, all weeks are considered, and all candles will be numbered.
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For non-zero values, only the candles of the specified week will be numbered.
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Reverse Count:
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When NumberFirstCandle = false , numbering starts at the last candle of the day and proceeds backwards.
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Dynamic Filtering:
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The indicator filters candles based on the selected week ( SelectedWeek ) and ignores the others.
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Dynamic Text Positioning:
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The numbers are positioned above or below the candles, depending on whether the candle is bullish or bearish.
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The spacing between the text and the candle is controlled by the PriceOffsetFactor parameter.
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Visual customisation:
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Colours, font, text size and anchor type can be adjusted to enhance the appearance.
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Optimised Performance:
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The indicator deletes old chart objects before creating new ones, ensuring that there is no unnecessary overhead on the chart.
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Input Parameters
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PriceOffsetFactor
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Dynamic spacing factor between text and candle.
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0.5
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InpTextColourAbove
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Colour of the text above the candle (for bullish candles).
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clrSpringGreen
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InpTextColourBelow
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Colour of the text below the candle (for bearish candles).
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clrMediumOrchid
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InpFont
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Type of font used to display the numbers.
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"Arial"
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InpFontSize
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Font size.
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8
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Anchor
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Type of anchor for positioning the text (centre, top, bottom, etc.).
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ANCHOR_CENTER
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NumberFirstCandle
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Defines whether the count starts on the first candle of the day ( true ) or the last ( false ).
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true
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SelectedWeek
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Week selected for counting (0 = Every week).
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1
Detailed Features
1. Filtering by Week
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The GetWeekOfMonth() function calculates the week of the month for each candle.
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The condition if(SelectedWeek != 0 && currentWeek != SelectedWeek) ensures that only candles from the selected week are processed.
2. Sequential counting
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The count restarts whenever there is a change of day ( candleDay != previousDay ).
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If NumberFirstCandle = true , the count starts on the first candle of the day.
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If NumberFirstCandle = false , the count starts at the last candle of the day and continues backwards.
3. Text positioning
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The text is positioned above the candle if the closing price is lower than the opening price (bearish candle).
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The text is positioned below the candle if the closing price is higher than the opening price (bullish candle).
4. Creating and Updating Chart Objects
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The CreateText() function creates or updates chart objects on the chart.
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The objects are uniquely named using the ObjectPrefix prefix to avoid conflicts.
5. Automatic Cleaning
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The DeleteObjects() function removes all graphical objects created by the indicator when it is removed or reinitialised.
Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/56432
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