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TradeReportExporter - script for MetaTrader 5

Anatoliy Migachyov
Anatoliy Migachyov

Anatoliy Migachyov

3 codes 4 topics 136 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
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3270
Rating:
(4)
Published:
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Essential Functions:

  • Transaction history export: The script collects data on all transactions for the last year for the current instrument.

  • Support for cryptocurrencies and currencies: Automatically calculates the commission depending on the type of instrument (cryptocurrency or currency).

  • Data formatting: All numbers are formatted for easy reading (replacing a full stop with a comma if necessary).

  • Totals: Totals for commission, profit/loss and number of trades are added at the end of the file.

How to use:

  1. Make sure the history of trades is loaded in the terminal.

  2. Install the script on the chart of the required instrument.

  3. Run the script.

  4. The script will create a CSV file in the MQL5/Files folder with the name in the format trades_symbol_date_time.csv .

  5. Open the file in Excel or other editor to analyse it.

    Example file:

Benefits:

  • Ease of use: Run the script and it will do everything for you.

  • Flexibility: Suitable for any instrument (cryptocurrencies, currencies, stocks, etc.).

  • Transparency: All transaction data is available in one file.

  • Focus on the current instrument: The script uploads data only for the instrument it is installed on.

Tips:

  • Make sure that the history of trades is loaded in the terminal before running the script.

Use Excel or Google Sheets to analyse the data.


    Good luck in using it, I hope this tool will be useful for you!


    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/56662

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