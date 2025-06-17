Features:

Works on all symbols .

. The indicator is multi time-frame .

. Uses colors for up and down trend to better visualize true market trend.







Inputs:

Time-frame - change the time-frame for indicator calculations.

Period - change MA period.

Shift - change MA shift.

Method - change MA method.

Price - change price type.







Here is an example of 3 MA's for 5 minutes, 10 minutes and 15 minutes time-frames on a 5 minutes chart.









The indicator only draws the MA line and not the Heiken-Ashi candles, here is an example with Heiken-Ashi candles.









The indicator only calculates the Heiken-Ashi candles but the code inside CalculateHeikenAshi can be modified to calculate new OHLC data.

Here is an example of Heiken-Ashi Smoothed calculation.





Heiken-Ashi smoothed is a more reliable trend following tool, better for swing trading and filter entries.





Or we can replace the code with Heiken-Ashi smoothed using ATR.





The Heiken-Ashi smoothed ATR provides a smooth baseline for setting dynamic stop-loss/take-profit levels.

