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Moving Average based on Heiken-Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Features:
- Works on all symbols.
- The indicator is multi time-frame.
- Uses colors for up and down trend to better visualize true market trend.
Inputs:
- Time-frame - change the time-frame for indicator calculations.
- Period - change MA period.
- Shift - change MA shift.
- Method - change MA method.
- Price - change price type.
Here is an example of 3 MA's for 5 minutes, 10 minutes and 15 minutes time-frames on a 5 minutes chart.
The indicator only draws the MA line and not the Heiken-Ashi candles, here is an example with Heiken-Ashi candles.
The indicator only calculates the Heiken-Ashi candles but the code inside CalculateHeikenAshi can be modified to calculate new OHLC data.
Here is an example of Heiken-Ashi Smoothed calculation.
Heiken-Ashi smoothed is a more reliable trend following tool, better for swing trading and filter entries.
Or we can replace the code with Heiken-Ashi smoothed using ATR.
The Heiken-Ashi smoothed ATR provides a smooth baseline for setting dynamic stop-loss/take-profit levels.
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