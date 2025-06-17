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Indicators

Moving Average based on Heiken-Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane

Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane

4.7 (21)
4 products 5 codes 1 topic 4 comments
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Features:

  • Works on all symbols.
  • The indicator is multi time-frame.
  • Uses colors for up and down trend to better visualize true market trend.


Inputs:

  • Time-frame - change the time-frame for indicator calculations.
  • Period - change MA period.
  • Shift - change MA shift.
  • Method - change MA method.
  • Price - change price type.


Here is an example of 3 MA's for 5 minutes, 10 minutes and 15 minutes time-frames on a 5 minutes chart.



The indicator only draws the MA line and not the Heiken-Ashi candles, here is an example with Heiken-Ashi candles.



The indicator only calculates the Heiken-Ashi candles but the code inside CalculateHeikenAshi can be modified to calculate new OHLC data.

Here is an example of Heiken-Ashi Smoothed calculation.


Heiken-Ashi smoothed is a more reliable trend following tool, better for swing trading and filter entries.


Or we can replace the code with Heiken-Ashi smoothed using ATR.


The Heiken-Ashi smoothed ATR provides a smooth baseline for setting dynamic stop-loss/take-profit levels.

TradeReportExporter TradeReportExporter

The TradeReportExporter script is designed to export the history of trades (trades) into a convenient CSV file. It automatically collects data on all trades for the last year for the instrument it is installed on. The file includes such data as date and time, transaction type (buy/sell), price, volume, commission and profit/loss. The result is saved in a file that can be opened in Excel or any other spreadsheet editor.

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Candle Counter Candle Counter

Candle counter is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders visualise and analyse the sequence of bars on their charts. This indicator automatically numbers each candle on the chart based on user-defined preferences, making it easy to follow specific candles, identify patterns and implement precise trading strategies.

MACD coloured histogram MACD coloured histogram

The MACD Coloured Histogram is an enhanced version of the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, designed to provide a clearer and more intuitive visual analysis of market momentum. This indicator combines traditional MACD functionalities with a dynamic histogram that changes colour based on the relationship between the MACD Line and the Signal Line, allowing traders to quickly identify trends, reversal points and moments of indecision in the market.