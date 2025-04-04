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Back kick - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea - alex
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
ATTENTION: Expert Advisor ONLY for hedge accounts!
The Expert Advisor opens two multidirectional positions. As soon as both positions are closed (by triggering Stop Loss or Take Profit), two multidirectional positions will be opened again on a new bar.
From the parameters only Stop Loss and Take Profit are available. No trailing and no indicators are used.
USDJPY, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23628
This Bot detects the open of a new candle on any set timeframe, thereby making it easier to run a one-time code, place trades and call other functions. The code is written in the OnTick() function.Detecting the start of a new bar or candle
Detecting the start of a new bar or candle in an Expert Advisor's OnTick() event handler.
Trading system by iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA). Development of MA Trend.Pan PrizMA No leverage 72
Construct a moving line with a polynomial of 4 degrees. Extrapolates the sinusoidal and its axial. The constructed lines remove one value at each bar and a sliding line of extrapolated values is constructed which is not redrawn.