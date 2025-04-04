Author of the idea - alex

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

ATTENTION: Expert Advisor ONLY for hedge accounts!

The Expert Advisor opens two multidirectional positions. As soon as both positions are closed (by triggering Stop Loss or Take Profit), two multidirectional positions will be opened again on a new bar.

From the parameters only Stop Loss and Take Profit are available. No trailing and no indicators are used.

USDJPY, H1:



