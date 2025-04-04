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Back kick - expert for MetaTrader 5

alex122 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3479
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Back kick.mq5 (58.43 KB) view
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Author of the idea - alex

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

ATTENTION: Expert Advisor ONLY for hedge accounts!

The Expert Advisor opens two multidirectional positions. As soon as both positions are closed (by triggering Stop Loss or Take Profit), two multidirectional positions will be opened again on a new bar.

From the parameters only Stop Loss and Take Profit are available. No trailing and no indicators are used.

USDJPY, H1:

Back kick

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23628

New Candle or Bar formation. New Candle or Bar formation.

This Bot detects the open of a new candle on any set timeframe, thereby making it easier to run a one-time code, place trades and call other functions. The code is written in the OnTick() function.

Detecting the start of a new bar or candle Detecting the start of a new bar or candle

Detecting the start of a new bar or candle in an Expert Advisor's OnTick() event handler.

MA Trend 2 MA Trend 2

Trading system by iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA). Development of MA Trend.

Pan PrizMA No leverage 72 Pan PrizMA No leverage 72

Construct a moving line with a polynomial of 4 degrees. Extrapolates the sinusoidal and its axial. The constructed lines remove one value at each bar and a sliding line of extrapolated values is constructed which is not redrawn.