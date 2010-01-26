Join our fan page
BW-ZoneTrade - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 24457
The idea of this indicator has been proposed by Bill Williams in his book "New Trading Dimensions: How to Profit from Chaos in Stocks, Bonds and Commodities".
It shows the "fourth dimension" of the market - it paints the bar charts with different colors (green, grey and red) depending on the current market momentum (1st derivative) and price acceleration (2nd derivative), which calculated by Awesome Oscillator (AO) и Accelerator Oscillator (AC).
Calculation:
- if АС and АО are green, it means the green zone;
- if АС and АО are red, it means the red zone;
- if АС and АО have different colors, it means the grey zone.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17
