The idea of this indicator has been proposed by Bill Williams in his book "New Trading Dimensions: How to Profit from Chaos in Stocks, Bonds and Commodities".



It shows the "fourth dimension" of the market - it paints the bar charts with different colors (green, grey and red) depending on the current market momentum (1st derivative) and price acceleration (2nd derivative), which calculated by Awesome Oscillator (AO) и Accelerator Oscillator (AC).

BW-ZoneTrade indicator



Calculation:

