CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BW-ZoneTrade - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
24457
Rating:
(48)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The idea of this indicator has been proposed by Bill Williams in his book "New Trading Dimensions: How to Profit from Chaos in Stocks, Bonds and Commodities".

It shows the "fourth dimension" of the market - it paints the bar charts with different colors (green, grey and red) depending on the current market momentum (1st derivative) and price acceleration (2nd derivative), which calculated by Awesome Oscillator (AO) и Accelerator Oscillator (AC).

Bill Williams-ZoneTrade indicator

BW-ZoneTrade indicator

Calculation:

  • if АС and АО are green, it means the green zone;
  • if АС and АО are red, it means the red zone;
  • if АС and АО have different colors, it means the grey zone.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17

Bears Power Bears Power

The Bears Power Indicator measures the balance of the bears strength.

Bollinger Bands ® Bollinger Bands ®

The Bollinger Bands ® Indicator (BB) is similar to Envelopes. The only difference is that the bands of Envelopes are plotted a fixed distance (%) away from the moving average, while the Bollinger Bands are plotted a certain number of standard deviations away from it.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Commodity Channel Index (CCI) measures the deviation of the commodity price from its average statistical price.

Chaikin Oscillator (CHO) Chaikin Oscillator (CHO)

The Chaikin's Oscillator (CHO) is the difference of moving averages of Accumulation/Distribution.