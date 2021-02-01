EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Despite the technical decline, the long-term positive dynamics of EUR / USD still remains, based primarily on the dollar's tendency to weaken further.

Therefore, it is equally important to consider the current situation as an opportunity to buy the declining EUR / USD pair from the current levels and near the support level 1.2060 (see "Actual technical and fundamental analysis ).

Support Levels: 1.2060, 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1870, 1.1780, 1.1760, 1.1600, 1.1520, 1.1285

Resistance Levels: 1.2100, 1.2132, 1.2137, 1.2180, 1.2220, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2050. Stop-Loss 1.2120. Take-Profit 1.2010, 1.1960, 1.1870, 1.1780, 1.1760, 1.1600, 1.1520, 1.1285

Buy Stop 1.2120. Stop-Loss 1.2050. Take-Profit 1.2132, 1.2137, 1.2180, 1.2220, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

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**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



