Return Of The King Dollar

0
122
Falling oil prices, China growth fears, submerging markets, Brexit and Italian banks. All of those risks have one thing in common: They have not derailed the US economy. Despite concerns about a recession, it continues to grow at a steady pace. According to the Atlanta Fed, real GDP is expected to grow by 0.7% in Q1’16. That is not a great number; however, the series is extremely volatile. It would not be surprising to see growth rebound to 2% or more in the coming quarters. Global investors are counting on the US because of lackluster growth elsewhere. Europe is doing fine; however, deflation remains a ... READ MORE