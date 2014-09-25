VIDEO MANUAL - The Importance of Exit Strategy

During trading discussions traders often talk of which currency to use but rarely they speak about when to exit.

Exit strategies are very important in forex trading. Many people do not realize the fact that exit strategy is as important as any other part of a trading system.

Part #1:

exit determines more p&l more than entry

there is no perfect exit strategy except with hindsight





Part #2:

fix rules do not work

you will never perfect your exit strategy

the real damage is psychological, not financial

your exit strategy must be designed to match your trading psychology

a good defence is better than a good offense





Part #3:

what are the goals to exit

how does chosen market move

approach for exit

initial stop loss management

ongoing exit management

multiple pairs

news and economic releases







