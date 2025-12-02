- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
70
Gewinntrades:
63 (90.00%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (10.00%)
Bester Trade:
45.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-30.11 USD
Bruttoprofit:
669.09 USD (68 031 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-135.89 USD (13 448 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
31 (285.07 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
285.07 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading-Aktivität:
79.07%
Max deposit load:
3.41%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
32
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
13.69
Long-Positionen:
70 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.92
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-19.41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-38.94 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-38.94 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
53.32%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
38.94 USD (3.53%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.53% (38.94 USD)
Kapital:
9.88% (102.51 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|70
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|533
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|55K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +45.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 31
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +285.07 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -38.94 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
Supreme Quantum Capital focuses exclusively on one market: XAUUSD.
We believe that true mastery comes from depth, not breadth — from understanding one instrument at a supreme level, instead of chasing many with half certainty.
For investors who want a strategy that is calm, selective, and focused solely on XAUUSD,
Supreme Quantum Capital stands as the highest form of disciplined Gold trading.
We believe that true mastery comes from depth, not breadth — from understanding one instrument at a supreme level, instead of chasing many with half certainty.
For investors who want a strategy that is calm, selective, and focused solely on XAUUSD,
Supreme Quantum Capital stands as the highest form of disciplined Gold trading.
Keine Bewertungen
