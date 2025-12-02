SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Supreme Quantum Capital
Hendra Angga Laksana

Supreme Quantum Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1006 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 53%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
70
Gewinntrades:
63 (90.00%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (10.00%)
Bester Trade:
45.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-30.11 USD
Bruttoprofit:
669.09 USD (68 031 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-135.89 USD (13 448 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
31 (285.07 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
285.07 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading-Aktivität:
79.07%
Max deposit load:
3.41%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
32
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
13.69
Long-Positionen:
70 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.92
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-19.41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-38.94 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-38.94 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
53.32%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
38.94 USD (3.53%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.53% (38.94 USD)
Kapital:
9.88% (102.51 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 70
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 533
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 55K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +45.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 31
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +285.07 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -38.94 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
Supreme Quantum Capital focuses exclusively on one market: XAUUSD.
We believe that true mastery comes from depth, not breadth — from understanding one instrument at a supreme level, instead of chasing many with half certainty.

For investors who want a strategy that is calm, selective, and focused solely on XAUUSD,
Supreme Quantum Capital stands as the highest form of disciplined Gold trading.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 21:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 21:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 21:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 21:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 17:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
