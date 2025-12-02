SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Supreme Quantum Capital
Hendra Angga Laksana

Supreme Quantum Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 600 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
8.51 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
8.51 USD (851 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (8.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8.51 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
68.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.85%
Ultimo trade:
11 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
8.51 USD
Profitto medio:
8.51 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.82% (8.23 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 851
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.51 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Supreme Quantum Capital focuses exclusively on one market: XAUUSD.
We believe that true mastery comes from depth, not breadth — from understanding one instrument at a supreme level, instead of chasing many with half certainty.

For investors who want a strategy that is calm, selective, and focused solely on XAUUSD,
Supreme Quantum Capital stands as the highest form of disciplined Gold trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.02 17:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 17:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Supreme Quantum Capital
600USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
1
100%
69%
n/a
8.51
USD
1%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.