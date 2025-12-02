- Crescita
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
8.51 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
8.51 USD (851 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (8.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8.51 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
68.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.85%
Ultimo trade:
11 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
8.51 USD
Profitto medio:
8.51 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.82% (8.23 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|851
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.51 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
Supreme Quantum Capital focuses exclusively on one market: XAUUSD.
We believe that true mastery comes from depth, not breadth — from understanding one instrument at a supreme level, instead of chasing many with half certainty.
For investors who want a strategy that is calm, selective, and focused solely on XAUUSD,
Supreme Quantum Capital stands as the highest form of disciplined Gold trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
