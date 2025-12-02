- Growth
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
47 (88.67%)
Loss Trades:
6 (11.32%)
Best trade:
39.47 USD
Worst trade:
-22.26 USD
Gross Profit:
474.64 USD (48 179 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105.78 USD (10 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (285.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
285.07 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
77.82%
Max deposit load:
3.41%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.47
Long Trades:
53 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.49
Expected Payoff:
6.96 USD
Average Profit:
10.10 USD
Average Loss:
-17.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-38.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.94 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
36.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
38.94 USD (3.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.53% (38.94 USD)
By Equity:
9.88% (102.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|369
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.47 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +285.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
Supreme Quantum Capital focuses exclusively on one market: XAUUSD.
We believe that true mastery comes from depth, not breadth — from understanding one instrument at a supreme level, instead of chasing many with half certainty.
For investors who want a strategy that is calm, selective, and focused solely on XAUUSD,
Supreme Quantum Capital stands as the highest form of disciplined Gold trading.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1006 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
4
100%
53
88%
78%
4.48
6.96
USD
USD
10%
1:500