Vladimir Smorodintsev

Bfs trade j2t

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
201 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 525%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3 420
Gewinntrades:
1 877 (54.88%)
Verlusttrades:
1 543 (45.12%)
Bester Trade:
7 446.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-524.97 USD
Bruttoprofit:
106 705.33 USD (348 762 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-26 386.56 USD (286 333 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (106.51 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
8 195.76 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
92.18%
Max deposit load:
44.52%
Letzter Trade:
4 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
16.63
Long-Positionen:
1 693 (49.50%)
Short-Positionen:
1 727 (50.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.04
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
23.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
56.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
57 (-2 231.78 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 231.78 USD (57)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.65%
Jahresprognose:
20.06%
Algo-Trading:
92%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
124.77 USD
Maximaler:
4 829.66 USD (33.70%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
51.30% (131.78 USD)
Kapital:
40.79% (29 377.84 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD.c 3420
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.c 80K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.c 62K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +7 446.28 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -525 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 57
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +106.51 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 231.78 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Just2Trade-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change several times in the course of trading, and the principles for entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.01 07:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 16:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 05:11
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 05:11
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.29 21:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 01:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 01:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 05:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 01:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 05:52
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:200
2025.06.24 20:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 11:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 06:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 13:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.17 21:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Bfs trade j2t
30 USD pro Monat
525%
0
0
USD
147K
USD
201
92%
3 420
54%
92%
4.04
23.49
USD
51%
1:200
Kopieren

