Vladimir Smorodintsev

Bfs trade j2t

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
201 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2022 525%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 420
Transacciones Rentables:
1 877 (54.88%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 543 (45.12%)
Mejor transacción:
7 446.28 USD
Peor transacción:
-524.97 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
106 705.33 USD (348 762 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-26 386.56 USD (286 333 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (106.51 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
8 195.76 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
92.18%
Carga máxima del depósito:
44.52%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
16.63
Transacciones Largas:
1 693 (49.50%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 727 (50.50%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.04
Beneficio Esperado:
23.49 USD
Beneficio medio:
56.85 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-17.10 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
57 (-2 231.78 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 231.78 USD (57)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.65%
Pronóstico anual:
20.06%
Trading algorítmico:
92%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
124.77 USD
Máxima:
4 829.66 USD (33.70%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
51.30% (131.78 USD)
De fondos:
40.79% (29 377.84 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD.c 3420
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD.c 80K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD.c 62K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +7 446.28 USD
Peor transacción: -525 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 57
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +106.51 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 231.78 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Just2Trade-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change several times in the course of trading, and the principles for entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.01 07:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 16:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 05:11
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 05:11
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.29 21:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 01:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 01:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 05:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 01:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 05:52
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:200
2025.06.24 20:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 11:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 06:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 13:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.17 21:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
