- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 420
Profit Trades:
1 877 (54.88%)
Loss Trades:
1 543 (45.12%)
Best trade:
7 446.28 USD
Worst trade:
-524.97 USD
Gross Profit:
106 705.33 USD (348 762 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 386.56 USD (286 333 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (106.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 195.76 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
92.18%
Max deposit load:
44.52%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.63
Long Trades:
1 693 (49.50%)
Short Trades:
1 727 (50.50%)
Profit Factor:
4.04
Expected Payoff:
23.49 USD
Average Profit:
56.85 USD
Average Loss:
-17.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
57 (-2 231.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 231.78 USD (57)
Monthly growth:
1.65%
Annual Forecast:
20.06%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.77 USD
Maximal:
4 829.66 USD (33.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.30% (131.78 USD)
By Equity:
40.79% (29 377.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.c
|3420
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD.c
|80K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD.c
|62K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7 446.28 USD
Worst trade: -525 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 57
Maximal consecutive profit: +106.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 231.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change several times in the course of trading, and the principles for entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
No reviews
