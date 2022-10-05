- 成长
交易:
3 420
盈利交易:
1 877 (54.88%)
亏损交易:
1 543 (45.12%)
最好交易:
7 446.28 USD
最差交易:
-524.97 USD
毛利:
106 705.33 USD (348 762 pips)
毛利亏损:
-26 386.56 USD (286 333 pips)
最大连续赢利:
24 (106.51 USD)
最大连续盈利:
8 195.76 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
92.18%
最大入金加载:
44.52%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
16.63
长期交易:
1 693 (49.50%)
短期交易:
1 727 (50.50%)
利润因子:
4.04
预期回报:
23.49 USD
平均利润:
56.85 USD
平均损失:
-17.10 USD
最大连续失误:
57 (-2 231.78 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 231.78 USD (57)
每月增长:
1.65%
年度预测:
20.06%
算法交易:
92%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
124.77 USD
最大值:
4 829.66 USD (33.70%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
51.30% (131.78 USD)
净值:
40.79% (29 377.84 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.c
|3420
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD.c
|80K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD.c
|62K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +7 446.28 USD
最差交易: -525 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 57
最大连续盈利: +106.51 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 231.78 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Just2Trade-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD may be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which become part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), followed by selection of the best results in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In the general case, this does not mean that the grid will always be built according to the martingale principle, this is one of the likely outcomes. The construction method can change several times in the course of trading, and the principles for entering and increasing positions are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: at least 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, six months after the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average, the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching up to 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, ranges of 20% and reach up to 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
没有评论
