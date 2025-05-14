Währungen / SBCF
SBCF: Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
31.53 USD 0.94 (3.07%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SBCF hat sich für heute um 3.07% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 30.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.55 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBCF News
- Seacoast receives regulatory approvals for Villages Bancorporation deal
- Seacoast Banking Corporation stock hits 52-week high at $31.70
- Seacoast Banking Stock Keeps Expanding Through Acquisitions (NASDAQ:SBCF)
- Seacoast Banking stock price target raised to $33 by KBW on profitability gains
- Earnings call transcript: Seacoast Banking beats Q2 2025 expectations
- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SBCF)
- Seacoast Banking Q2 2025 slides: profit jumps 36%, NIM expands as acquisitions advance
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q2 Earnings
- Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Seacoast Banking Florida earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Home Bancorp (HBCP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Seacoast Banking declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
- Seacoast completes $111.2 million acquisition of Heartland Bancshares
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods sees re-rating opportunity in bank M&A stocks
- Bank M&A Deal Tracker: Activity Running At Same Pace As Last Year
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Seacoast Banking stock price target to $32
- Keefe Bruyette maintains $31 target on Seacoast Banking stock
- Seacoast Banking to acquire Villages Bancorporation
- Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida Announces Shareholder Votes
- Seacoast Banking to acquire Heartland Bancshares
Tagesspanne
30.54 31.55
Jahresspanne
21.37 32.09
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 30.59
- Eröffnung
- 30.73
- Bid
- 31.53
- Ask
- 31.83
- Tief
- 30.54
- Hoch
- 31.55
- Volumen
- 1.248 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.07%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.44%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 20.76%
- Jahresänderung
- 16.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K