통화 / SBCF
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SBCF: Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
30.94 USD 0.59 (1.87%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SBCF 환율이 오늘 -1.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.82이고 고가는 32.09이었습니다.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBCF News
- Seacoast receives regulatory approvals for Villages Bancorporation deal
- Seacoast Banking Corporation stock hits 52-week high at $31.70
- Seacoast Banking Stock Keeps Expanding Through Acquisitions (NASDAQ:SBCF)
- Seacoast Banking stock price target raised to $33 by KBW on profitability gains
- Earnings call transcript: Seacoast Banking beats Q2 2025 expectations
- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SBCF)
- Seacoast Banking Q2 2025 slides: profit jumps 36%, NIM expands as acquisitions advance
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q2 Earnings
- Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Seacoast Banking Florida earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Home Bancorp (HBCP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Seacoast Banking declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
- Seacoast completes $111.2 million acquisition of Heartland Bancshares
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods sees re-rating opportunity in bank M&A stocks
- Bank M&A Deal Tracker: Activity Running At Same Pace As Last Year
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Seacoast Banking stock price target to $32
- Keefe Bruyette maintains $31 target on Seacoast Banking stock
- Seacoast Banking to acquire Villages Bancorporation
- Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida Announces Shareholder Votes
- Seacoast Banking to acquire Heartland Bancshares
일일 변동 비율
30.82 32.09
년간 변동
21.37 32.09
- 이전 종가
- 31.53
- 시가
- 32.09
- Bid
- 30.94
- Ask
- 31.24
- 저가
- 30.82
- 고가
- 32.09
- 볼륨
- 1.589 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.87%
- 월 변동
- 0.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.59%
20 9월, 토요일