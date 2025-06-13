KurseKategorien
GKOS: Glaukos Corporation

85.82 USD 3.71 (4.52%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GKOS hat sich für heute um 4.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 81.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 86.18 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Glaukos Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
81.80 86.18
Jahresspanne
77.11 163.71
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
82.11
Eröffnung
83.07
Bid
85.82
Ask
86.12
Tief
81.80
Hoch
86.18
Volumen
1.631 K
Tagesänderung
4.52%
Monatsänderung
-9.18%
6-Monatsänderung
-12.64%
Jahresänderung
-34.04%
