Währungen / GKOS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
GKOS: Glaukos Corporation
85.82 USD 3.71 (4.52%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GKOS hat sich für heute um 4.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 81.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 86.18 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Glaukos Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GKOS News
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Glaukos stock, adds to Select List
- Glaukos: Top-Manager Navratil veräußert Aktienpaket im Wert von 453.000 $
- Navratil, Glaukos corp officer, sells $453k in shares
- Glaukos' Pipeline And High Valuation: A Risky Hold With Long-Term Upside (NYSE:GKOS)
- Glaukos-Aktie bricht um 41 % ein – InvestingPro warnte treffsicher vor Überbewertung
- InvestingPro’s Glaukos overvaluation call proves accurate as stock falls 41%
- Glaukos at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Expansion
- Glaukos Builds Dual Growth Engines Amid Market Headwinds
- Sight Sciences Trying To Thread An Increasingly Narrow Needle (NASDAQ:SGHT)
- Glaukos shares fall 41% after InvestingPro’s February overvaluation alert
- Glaukos (GKOS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 30%
- GKOS Stock Falls Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Guidance Raised
- Mizuho lowers Glaukos stock price target to $130 on mixed outlook
- Glaukos Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GKOS)
- Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Glaukos Corp beats Q2 2025 earnings estimates, stock dips
- Glaukos (GKOS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Glaukos shares fall as revenue beat overshadowed by guidance concerns
- Glaukos Corp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Glaukos stock, cites positive iDose feedback
- Glaukos receives EU certification for glaucoma surgery devices
- Glaukos to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of IPO Listing with NYSE Closing Bell
- Glaukos Corporation: Delivering Consistent Growth (NYSE:GKOS)
- Piper Sandler names Abbott, Edwards, Glaukos as top medtech catalyst picks
Tagesspanne
81.80 86.18
Jahresspanne
77.11 163.71
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 82.11
- Eröffnung
- 83.07
- Bid
- 85.82
- Ask
- 86.12
- Tief
- 81.80
- Hoch
- 86.18
- Volumen
- 1.631 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.52%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.18%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -12.64%
- Jahresänderung
- -34.04%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K