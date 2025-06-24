Valute / GKOS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GKOS: Glaukos Corporation
83.49 USD 2.33 (2.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GKOS ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.16 e ad un massimo di 86.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Glaukos Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GKOS News
- Stifel riconferma rating Buy su azioni Glaukos, aggiunge alla Select List
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Glaukos stock, adds to Select List
- Navratil, dirigente di Glaukos Corp, vende azioni per 453.000 dollari
- Navratil, Glaukos corp officer, sells $453k in shares
- Glaukos' Pipeline And High Valuation: A Risky Hold With Long-Term Upside (NYSE:GKOS)
- La previsione di sopravvalutazione di InvestingPro su Glaukos si dimostra accurata
- InvestingPro’s Glaukos overvaluation call proves accurate as stock falls 41%
- Glaukos at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Expansion
- Glaukos Builds Dual Growth Engines Amid Market Headwinds
- Sight Sciences Trying To Thread An Increasingly Narrow Needle (NASDAQ:SGHT)
- Glaukos shares fall 41% after InvestingPro’s February overvaluation alert
- Glaukos (GKOS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 30%
- GKOS Stock Falls Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Guidance Raised
- Mizuho lowers Glaukos stock price target to $130 on mixed outlook
- Glaukos Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GKOS)
- Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Glaukos Corp beats Q2 2025 earnings estimates, stock dips
- Glaukos (GKOS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Glaukos shares fall as revenue beat overshadowed by guidance concerns
- Glaukos Corp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Glaukos stock, cites positive iDose feedback
- Glaukos receives EU certification for glaucoma surgery devices
- Glaukos to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of IPO Listing with NYSE Closing Bell
- Glaukos Corporation: Delivering Consistent Growth (NYSE:GKOS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
81.16 86.94
Intervallo Annuale
77.11 163.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 85.82
- Apertura
- 86.94
- Bid
- 83.49
- Ask
- 83.79
- Minimo
- 81.16
- Massimo
- 86.94
- Volume
- 2.195 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- -35.83%
20 settembre, sabato