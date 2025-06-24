QuotazioniSezioni
GKOS
GKOS: Glaukos Corporation

83.49 USD 2.33 (2.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GKOS ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.16 e ad un massimo di 86.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Glaukos Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
81.16 86.94
Intervallo Annuale
77.11 163.71
Chiusura Precedente
85.82
Apertura
86.94
Bid
83.49
Ask
83.79
Minimo
81.16
Massimo
86.94
Volume
2.195 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.71%
Variazione Mensile
-11.64%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.01%
Variazione Annuale
-35.83%
20 settembre, sabato