Währungen / CMND
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CMND: Clearmind Medicine Inc
1.11 USD 0.11 (11.00%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CMND hat sich für heute um 11.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.31 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Clearmind Medicine Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMND News
- Clearmind Medicine sichert sich bis zu 10 Millionen US-Dollar über Wandelanleihen
- Clearmind Medicine secures up to $10 million in convertible notes
- Clearmind announces patent application for metabolic syndrome treatment
- Clearmind advances AUD treatment with new trial site in Tel Aviv
- Clearmind expands phase I/IIa trial for alcohol use disorder treatment
- Clearmind receives IRB approval for alcohol disorder treatment trial
- Clearmind doses first participant in alcohol disorder treatment trial
- Clearmind adds Hadassah Medical Center to alcohol disorder drug trial
- Clearmind enrolls first patient in CMND-100 alcohol disorder trial
- Clearmind Medicine Joins Forces with Leading US Political Firm to Promote Psychedelic Therapeutics
- Clearmind adds Tel Aviv medical center to alcohol disorder drug trial
- # Clearmind Medicine hires lobbying firm to advance psychedelic therapy
- Clearmind Medicine Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial for Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment
- Clearmind Medicine to Host Live Webinar Gazing Through the Crystal Ball Featuring Leading Psychedelic Experts
- SciSparc Shares Are Soaring Monday: What's Going On? - SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC)
Tagesspanne
1.05 1.31
Jahresspanne
0.80 2.18
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.00
- Eröffnung
- 1.21
- Bid
- 1.11
- Ask
- 1.41
- Tief
- 1.05
- Hoch
- 1.31
- Volumen
- 12.578 K
- Tagesänderung
- 11.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.71%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.77%
- Jahresänderung
- -10.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K