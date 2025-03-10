통화 / CMND
CMND: Clearmind Medicine Inc
1.19 USD 0.19 (19.00%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CMND 환율이 오늘 19.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.05이고 고가는 1.31이었습니다.
Clearmind Medicine Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CMND News
- 클리어마인드, 최대 1천만 달러 전환사채 확보
- Clearmind Medicine secures up to $10 million in convertible notes
- Clearmind announces patent application for metabolic syndrome treatment
- Clearmind advances AUD treatment with new trial site in Tel Aviv
- Clearmind expands phase I/IIa trial for alcohol use disorder treatment
- Clearmind receives IRB approval for alcohol disorder treatment trial
- Clearmind doses first participant in alcohol disorder treatment trial
- Clearmind adds Hadassah Medical Center to alcohol disorder drug trial
- Clearmind enrolls first patient in CMND-100 alcohol disorder trial
- Clearmind Medicine Joins Forces with Leading US Political Firm to Promote Psychedelic Therapeutics
- Clearmind adds Tel Aviv medical center to alcohol disorder drug trial
- # Clearmind Medicine hires lobbying firm to advance psychedelic therapy
- Clearmind Medicine Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial for Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment
- Clearmind Medicine to Host Live Webinar Gazing Through the Crystal Ball Featuring Leading Psychedelic Experts
- SciSparc Shares Are Soaring Monday: What's Going On? - SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC)
일일 변동 비율
1.05 1.31
년간 변동
0.80 2.18
- 이전 종가
- 1.00
- 시가
- 1.21
- Bid
- 1.19
- Ask
- 1.49
- 저가
- 1.05
- 고가
- 1.31
- 볼륨
- 14.149 K
- 일일 변동
- 19.00%
- 월 변동
- 13.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.53%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.03%
20 9월, 토요일