Push Benachrichtigung - Seite 2
Sie verpassen Handelsmöglichkeiten:
- Freie Handelsapplikationen
- Über 8.000 Signale zum Kopieren
- Wirtschaftsnachrichten für die Lage an den Finanzmärkte
Registrierung Einloggen
Sie stimmen der Website-Richtlinie und den Nutzungsbedingungen zu.
Wenn Sie kein Benutzerkonto haben, registrieren Sie sich
vielen Dank für Ihre Hilfe. Ich kann absolut keine Fehler finden, was ich falsch gemacht haben könnte, doch es funktioniert einfach nicht.
Dies ist ein Signal von einem Indikator und kein Abo. Ich klicke auf alles migrieren und dann wird mir angezeigt , 0 EA, 0 Indikator, Signal ist deaktiviert.
Wenn ich etwas falsch machen würde, dann dürfte ich ja auch keine Push Benachrichtigungen auf mein Handy bekommen, wenn der PC eingeschaltet ist.
Ich bekomme es einfach nicht hin----dennoch vielen Dank nochmals für Ihre Hilfe.
0 16:01:51.153 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M30: initialized
0 16:01:52.280 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M30: loaded successfully
0 16:01:52.373 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M30: initialized
0 16:01:53.483 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:01:53.577 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,H1: initialized
0 16:01:54.722 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:01:54.815 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,H1: initialized
0 16:01:55.920 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:01:56.029 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,H1: initialized
0 16:01:57.076 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:01:57.201 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,H1: initialized
0 16:01:58.217 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:01:58.280 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: initialized
0 16:01:59.389 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:01:59.545 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,H1: initialized
0 16:02:00.566 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:00.706 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,H1: initialized
0 16:02:01.831 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:01.972 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,H1: initialized
0 16:02:03.175 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:03.284 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: initialized
0 16:02:04.570 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:04.664 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,H1: initialized
0 16:02:05.710 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:05.819 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,H1: initialized
0 16:02:06.929 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:07.054 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: initialized
0 16:02:08.226 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:08.382 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,H1: initialized
0 16:02:09.398 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:09.585 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,H1: initialized
0 16:02:10.730 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:10.854 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,H1: initialized
0 16:02:12.104 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:12.230 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,H1: initialized
0 16:02:13.312 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:13.468 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,H1: initialized
0 16:02:15.000 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:15.140 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: initialized
0 16:02:16.412 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:16.552 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: initialized
0 16:02:18.021 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:18.177 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,H1: initialized
0 16:02:19.443 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:02:19.630 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,H1: initialized
0 16:02:20.851 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M5: loaded successfully
0 16:02:20.897 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M5: initialized
0 16:08:18.003 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M5: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:18.050 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M5: removed
0 16:08:18.816 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:18.847 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,H1: removed
0 16:08:19.550 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:19.581 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,H1: removed
0 16:08:20.081 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:20.128 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: removed
0 16:08:20.753 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:20.800 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: removed
0 16:08:21.332 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:21.363 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,H1: removed
0 16:08:21.865 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:21.912 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,H1: removed
0 16:08:22.318 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:22.365 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,H1: removed
0 16:08:22.897 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:22.943 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,H1: removed
0 16:08:23.349 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:23.396 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,H1: removed
0 16:08:23.896 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:23.943 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: removed
0 16:08:24.489 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:24.536 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,H1: removed
0 16:08:25.005 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:25.036 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,H1: removed
0 16:08:25.505 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:25.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: removed
0 16:08:26.020 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:26.067 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,H1: removed
0 16:08:26.505 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:26.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,H1: removed
0 16:08:27.067 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:27.114 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,H1: removed
0 16:08:27.505 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:27.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: removed
0 16:08:28.024 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:28.056 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,H1: removed
0 16:08:28.603 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:28.650 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,H1: removed
0 16:08:29.071 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:29.102 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,H1: removed
0 16:08:29.540 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:29.587 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,H1: removed
0 16:08:30.056 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M30: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:30.087 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M30: removed
0 16:08:30.712 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M30: uninit reason 4
0 16:08:30.759 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M30: removed
0 16:08:42.391 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:09:08.247 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M1: initialized
0 16:09:18.310 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:09:33.085 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M1: initialized
0 16:11:14.906 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:11:16.310 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: initialized
0 16:11:25.903 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:11:30.019 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: removed
0 16:11:35.404 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:11:35.451 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: removed
0 16:11:44.469 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:11:59.328 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: initialized
0 16:12:07.700 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:12:19.402 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: initialized
0 16:12:32.085 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:12:51.839 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M1: initialized
0 16:13:02.498 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:13:19.933 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M1: initialized
0 16:13:27.440 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:13:39.657 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: initialized
0 16:13:50.065 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:14:03.841 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M1: initialized
0 16:14:13.205 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:14:26.095 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M1: initialized
0 16:14:38.809 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:14:52.388 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M1: initialized
0 16:15:02.639 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:15:14.669 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M1: initialized
0 16:15:26.830 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:15:42.153 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M1: initialized
0 16:15:50.735 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:16:03.014 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M1: initialized
0 16:16:19.010 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:16:32.461 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M1: initialized
0 16:16:41.994 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:16:54.309 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M1: initialized
0 16:17:04.329 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:17:16.758 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M1: initialized
0 16:17:24.653 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:17:40.609 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M1: initialized
0 16:17:49.439 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:18:03.116 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M1: initialized
0 16:18:13.007 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:18:25.918 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M1: initialized
0 16:18:34.697 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:18:49.354 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M1: initialized
0 16:18:58.651 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:19:11.137 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M1: initialized
0 16:19:19.248 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:19:31.066 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M1: initialized
0 16:19:46.804 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:20:00.225 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M1: initialized
0 16:45:45.510 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:45.557 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M1: removed
0 16:45:46.588 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:46.635 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M1: removed
0 16:45:47.275 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:47.322 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M1: removed
0 16:45:47.916 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:47.962 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M1: removed
0 16:45:48.478 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:48.525 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M1: removed
0 16:45:49.211 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:49.242 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M1: removed
0 16:45:49.764 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:49.810 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M1: removed
0 16:45:51.061 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:51.108 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M1: removed
0 16:45:51.591 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:51.637 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M1: removed
0 16:45:52.169 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:52.215 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M1: removed
0 16:45:52.778 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:52.825 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M1: removed
0 16:45:53.575 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:53.622 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M1: removed
0 16:45:54.144 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:54.191 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M1: removed
0 16:45:55.315 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:55.361 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M1: removed
0 16:45:55.830 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:55.878 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M1: removed
0 16:45:56.455 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:56.502 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M1: removed
0 16:45:57.018 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:57.065 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: removed
0 16:45:57.659 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:57.690 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M1: removed
0 16:45:58.236 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:58.283 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M1: removed
0 16:45:59.361 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:59.408 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: removed
0 16:45:59.877 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:45:59.924 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: removed
0 16:46:00.801 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:46:00.847 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M1: removed
0 16:46:01.379 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M1: uninit reason 4
0 16:46:01.426 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M1: removed
0 16:48:15.777 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:48:31.570 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: initialized
0 16:48:42.266 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:48:54.626 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: initialized
0 16:49:03.586 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:49:16.841 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: initialized
0 16:49:26.757 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:49:43.127 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: initialized
0 16:49:57.927 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:50:12.427 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: initialized
0 16:50:21.351 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:50:45.700 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: initialized
0 16:50:55.962 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:51:09.144 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: initialized
0 16:51:18.387 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:51:31.422 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: initialized
0 16:51:43.192 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:51:56.028 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: initialized
0 16:52:05.892 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:52:17.494 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: initialized
0 16:52:27.330 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: loaded successfully
0 16:52:40.082 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: initialized
0 16:52:51.346 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:53:04.065 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: initialized
0 16:53:11.839 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:53:24.381 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: initialized
0 16:53:32.502 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:53:44.591 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: initialized
0 16:53:53.272 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:54:04.902 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: initialized
0 16:54:16.144 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:54:28.828 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: initialized
0 16:54:36.472 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:54:47.912 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: initialized
0 16:54:56.755 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:55:12.313 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: initialized
0 16:55:19.757 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:55:33.823 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: initialized
0 16:55:42.750 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:55:58.731 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: initialized
0 16:56:06.612 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: loaded successfully
0 16:56:09.756 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: removed
0 16:56:13.570 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:56:25.173 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: initialized
0 16:56:32.626 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:56:45.139 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: initialized
0 16:56:53.601 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:57:06.529 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: initialized
0 17:35:47.385 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.431 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.478 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.509 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.540 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.572 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.603 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.634 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.666 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.697 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.728 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.760 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.791 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.838 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.869 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.900 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.931 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.963 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:47.994 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:48.025 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:48.056 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:48.103 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:48.135 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 17:35:48.431 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.431 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.447 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.463 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.463 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.478 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.494 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.494 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.510 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.525 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.525 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: removed
0 17:35:48.556 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.557 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.572 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.587 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.587 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.603 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.603 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.619 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.634 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.634 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.650 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: removed
0 17:35:48.666 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: removed
0 18:50:19.990 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:20.147 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: initialized
0 18:50:21.380 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:21.521 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: initialized
0 18:50:22.884 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:22.993 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: initialized
0 18:50:24.275 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:24.431 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: initialized
0 18:50:25.603 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:25.697 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: initialized
0 18:50:26.775 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:26.838 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: initialized
0 18:50:27.916 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:28.056 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: initialized
0 18:50:29.103 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:29.197 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: initialized
0 18:50:30.322 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:30.385 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: initialized
0 18:50:31.527 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:31.620 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: initialized
0 18:50:32.808 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: loaded successfully
0 18:50:32.917 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: initialized
0 18:50:33.965 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:34.042 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: initialized
0 18:50:35.089 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:35.152 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: initialized
0 18:50:36.277 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:36.417 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: initialized
0 18:50:37.605 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:37.652 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: initialized
0 18:50:38.949 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:39.027 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: initialized
0 18:50:40.167 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:40.292 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: initialized
0 18:50:42.121 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:42.246 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: initialized
0 18:50:43.715 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:43.855 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: initialized
0 18:50:45.042 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:45.167 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: initialized
0 18:50:46.308 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:46.465 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: initialized
0 18:50:47.683 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:47.779 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: initialized
0 18:50:48.888 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:49.013 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: initialized
0 18:51:25.484 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:51:27.077 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: initialized
0 18:51:48.040 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: uninit reason 4
0 18:51:48.087 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: removed
0 18:52:17.973 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: loaded successfully
0 18:52:19.598 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: initialized
0 18:52:30.018 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 18:52:30.061 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: removed
0 18:52:46.746 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: loaded successfully
0 18:52:48.250 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: initialized
0 18:52:59.017 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: uninit reason 4
0 18:52:59.064 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: removed
0 18:53:08.391 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: loaded successfully
0 18:53:09.891 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: initialized
0 18:53:20.092 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: uninit reason 4
0 18:53:20.139 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: removed
0 19:35:46.089 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: uninit reason 4
0 19:35:46.135 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: removed
0 19:36:22.113 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:36:40.660 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: initialized
0 19:46:08.890 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:46:27.439 PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: initialized
0 19:46:41.324 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:47:04.725 PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: initialized
0 19:47:14.031 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:47:26.596 PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: initialized
1 19:47:27.251 PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,Monthly: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:47:27.283 PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M1: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:47:27.283 PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M5: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:47:27.283 PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M30: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:47:27.283 PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,H4: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
0 19:47:50.063 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:48:08.062 PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: initialized
0 19:48:21.106 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:48:32.500 PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: initialized
0 19:48:44.627 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:48:55.635 PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: initialized
0 19:49:07.878 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:49:17.439 PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: initialized
0 19:49:31.494 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:49:42.558 PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: initialized
0 19:49:54.815 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:50:06.471 PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: initialized
1 19:50:06.627 PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M5: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:50:07.205 PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M1: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
0 19:50:24.549 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:50:33.984 PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: initialized
0 19:50:44.001 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:50:55.770 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: initialized
1 19:50:56.736 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M1: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:50:56.736 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M5: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:50:56.736 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M30: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:50:56.736 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,H4: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:50:56.736 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,Daily: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:50:56.736 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,Weekly: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
1 19:50:56.736 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,Monthly: array out of range in 'PZ_SuperTrend.mq4' (267,25)
0 19:51:04.746 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:51:15.498 PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:45:23.016 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.063 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.111 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.141 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.188 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.235 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.266 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.313 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.351 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.385 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.416 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.463 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.495 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.525 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.572 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.603 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.635 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.682 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.713 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.744 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.791 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.822 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.869 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.900 PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.948 PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:23.979 PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.010 PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.057 PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.088 PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.120 PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.166 PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.197 PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.228 PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.275 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.307 PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 20:45:24.682 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.697 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.713 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.728 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.744 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.744 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.760 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.775 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.791 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.807 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.807 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.823 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.838 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.838 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.853 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.869 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.869 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.885 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.901 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.916 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.916 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.932 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.947 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.947 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.963 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.978 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.978 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: removed
0 20:45:24.994 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: removed
0 20:45:25.010 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: removed
0 20:45:25.010 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: removed
0 20:45:25.025 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: removed
0 20:45:25.041 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: removed
0 20:45:25.041 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:25.057 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:25.072 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: removed
0 20:55:25.487 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:25.659 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: initialized
0 20:55:26.798 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:26.923 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:27.998 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:28.124 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:29.467 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:29.561 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:55:30.748 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:30.827 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:32.238 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:32.395 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:33.939 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:34.080 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: initialized
0 20:55:35.346 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:35.471 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:37.132 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:37.351 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: initialized
0 20:55:38.773 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:38.898 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:55:40.400 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:40.493 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:55:41.540 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:41.618 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:55:42.754 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:42.816 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:44.004 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:44.066 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:45.129 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:45.191 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: initialized
0 20:55:46.397 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:46.569 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:55:47.804 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:47.945 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:55:49.132 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:49.272 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:50.382 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:50.522 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:51.679 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:51.850 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: initialized
0 20:55:53.119 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:53.212 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:55:54.415 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:54.540 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:55.743 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:55.868 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: initialized
0 20:55:56.938 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:57.001 PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:57.949 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:58.027 PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:58.996 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:59.074 PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: initialized
0 20:55:59.902 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:55:59.949 PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: initialized
0 20:56:00.933 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:56:01.386 PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: initialized
0 20:56:03.277 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:56:03.342 PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: initialized
0 20:56:04.373 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:56:04.435 PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: initialized
0 20:56:05.404 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:56:05.467 PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: initialized
0 20:56:06.842 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:56:06.935 PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: initialized
0 20:56:08.431 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:56:08.494 PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:56:09.677 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:56:09.834 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: initialized
0 20:56:11.396 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:56:11.490 PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: initialized
0 21:38:53.735 PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:53.766 PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:53.798 PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:53.844 PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:53.875 PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:53.907 PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:53.953 PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:53.985 PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.016 PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.063 PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.094 PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.125 PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.172 PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.203 PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.235 PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.281 PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.313 PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.349 PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.380 PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.412 PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.458 PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.490 PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.521 PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.568 PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.599 PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.630 PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.661 PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.708 PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.740 PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.771 PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.803 PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.834 PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.880 PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.912 PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:54.943 PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: uninit reason 9
0 21:38:55.318 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.333 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.349 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.365 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.365 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.380 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.396 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.411 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.411 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.427 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.443 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.443 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.459 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.474 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.474 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.490 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.505 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.505 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.521 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.521 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.537 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.568 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.568 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.584 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.599 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.599 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.615 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.631 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.631 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.646 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.646 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.661 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: removed
0 21:38:55.678 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: removed
0 16:01:43.731 Windows 10 Home x64, IE 11, UAC, 2 x AMD Athlon X2 Dual-Core QL-62, Memory: 1440 / 4094 Mb, Disk: 271 / 297 Gb, GMT+1
0 16:01:43.731 Data Folder: C:\Users\ines2\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\DD209EDBAED2029D35001DB512B199CF
2 16:01:51.013 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M30: loaded successfully
2 16:01:52.280 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M30: loaded successfully
2 16:01:53.483 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:01:54.722 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:01:55.920 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:01:57.076 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:01:58.217 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:01:59.389 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:00.566 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:01.831 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:03.175 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:04.570 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:05.710 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:06.929 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:08.226 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:09.398 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:10.730 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:12.104 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:13.312 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:15.000 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:16.412 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:18.021 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:19.443 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:02:20.851 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M5: loaded successfully
0 16:02:25.775 '6347992': login on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - London II (ping: 41.71 ms)
0 16:02:26.587 '6347992': login datacenter on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - London II (ping: 41.71 ms)
0 16:02:27.182 '6347992': previous successful authorization performed from 92.201.2.183
0 16:02:30.397 MQL5.community: activated for 'inilein', balance: 48.20 (frozen: 11.90)
0 16:02:44.986 '6347992': auto connecting to a better access point Demo01 - Belgium (ping is 41.27 ms)
0 16:02:45.782 '6347992': login on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - Belgium (ping: 41.27 ms)
0 16:02:46.571 '6347992': login datacenter on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - Belgium (ping: 41.27 ms)
0 16:02:47.304 '6347992': previous successful authorization performed from 92.201.2.183
0 16:08:04.938 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:08:04.938 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 16:08:04.938 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 16:08:04.938 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 16:08:05.047 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 16:08:05.047 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 24 prepared to synchronize
0 16:08:05.047 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 16:08:05.141 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 16:08:05.141 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 16:08:05.141 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 16:08:05.438 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
2 16:08:18.050 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M5: removed
2 16:08:18.847 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,H1: removed
2 16:08:19.581 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,H1: removed
2 16:08:20.128 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: removed
2 16:08:20.800 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: removed
2 16:08:21.363 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,H1: removed
2 16:08:21.912 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,H1: removed
0 16:08:22.271 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
2 16:08:22.365 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,H1: removed
2 16:08:22.943 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,H1: removed
2 16:08:23.396 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,H1: removed
2 16:08:23.943 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: removed
2 16:08:24.536 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,H1: removed
2 16:08:25.036 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,H1: removed
2 16:08:25.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: removed
2 16:08:26.067 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,H1: removed
2 16:08:26.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,H1: removed
2 16:08:27.114 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,H1: removed
2 16:08:27.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: removed
2 16:08:28.056 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,H1: removed
2 16:08:28.650 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,H1: removed
2 16:08:29.102 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,H1: removed
2 16:08:29.587 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,H1: removed
2 16:08:30.087 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M30: removed
2 16:08:30.759 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M30: removed
2 16:08:42.391 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:09:18.310 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:11:14.906 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:11:25.903 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:11:30.019 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: removed
2 16:11:35.451 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: removed
2 16:11:44.469 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:12:07.700 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:12:32.085 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:13:02.498 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:13:27.440 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:13:50.065 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:14:13.205 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:14:38.809 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:15:02.639 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:15:26.830 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:15:50.735 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:16:19.010 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:16:41.994 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:17:04.329 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:17:24.653 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:17:49.439 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:18:13.007 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:18:34.697 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:18:58.651 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:19:19.248 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M1: loaded successfully
2 16:19:46.804 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M1: loaded successfully
0 16:24:41.403 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:25:18.402 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 16:25:18.402 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 16:25:18.402 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 16:25:18.464 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 16:25:18.464 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 23 prepared to synchronize
0 16:25:18.464 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 16:25:18.558 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 16:25:18.558 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 16:25:18.558 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 16:25:18.808 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 16:25:19.058 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:25:19.511 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:25:27.449 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [GBPUSD M1] Downtrend ' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:29:58.370 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:30:02.886 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 16:30:02.886 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 16:30:02.886 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 16:30:02.949 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 16:30:02.949 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 23 prepared to synchronize
0 16:30:02.949 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 16:30:03.027 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 16:30:03.027 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 16:30:03.027 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 16:30:03.308 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 16:30:03.511 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:30:03.933 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:30:27.724 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [USDCAD M1] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:30:28.193 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [AUDCAD M1] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:33:26.095 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [CHFJPY M1] Downtrend ' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:34:28.620 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [AUDNZD M1] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:38:25.264 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [USDCAD M1] Downtrend ' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:39:25.387 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [AUDNZD M1] Downtrend ' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:41:25.532 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [EURCHF M1] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:43:25.593 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [USDCHF M1] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:44:24.335 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [EURJPY M1] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 16:44:52.766 '6347992': close order #109798597 buy 0.01 USDCAD at 1.32287 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
0 16:44:53.031 '6347992': order #109798597 buy 0.01 USDCAD at 1.32287 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 1.32174
0 16:45:12.687 '6347992': close order #109798860 buy 0.01 AUDNZD at 1.08326 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
0 16:45:12.875 '6347992': order #109798860 buy 0.01 AUDNZD at 1.08326 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 1.08328
0 16:45:37.743 '6347992': close order #109798771 sell 0.01 CHFJPY at 109.598 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 at price 0.000
0 16:45:38.040 '6347992': order #109798771 sell 0.01 CHFJPY at 109.598 sl: 0.000 tp: 0.000 closed at price 109.578
0 16:45:39.585 '6347992': close order #109798342 sell 0.01 GBPUSD at 1.28075 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 at price 0.00000
0 16:45:39.819 '6347992': order #109798342 sell 0.01 GBPUSD at 1.28075 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 closed at price 1.28071
2 16:45:45.557 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M1: removed
2 16:45:46.635 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M1: removed
2 16:45:47.322 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M1: removed
2 16:45:47.962 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M1: removed
2 16:45:48.525 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M1: removed
2 16:45:49.242 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M1: removed
2 16:45:49.810 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M1: removed
2 16:45:51.108 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M1: removed
2 16:45:51.637 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M1: removed
2 16:45:52.215 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M1: removed
2 16:45:52.825 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M1: removed
2 16:45:53.622 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M1: removed
2 16:45:54.191 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M1: removed
2 16:45:55.361 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M1: removed
2 16:45:55.878 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M1: removed
2 16:45:56.502 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M1: removed
2 16:45:57.065 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,H1: removed
2 16:45:57.690 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M1: removed
2 16:45:58.283 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M1: removed
2 16:45:59.408 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M1: removed
2 16:45:59.924 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M1: removed
2 16:46:00.847 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M1: removed
2 16:46:01.426 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M1: removed
2 16:48:15.777 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:48:42.266 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:49:03.586 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:49:26.757 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:49:57.927 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:50:21.351 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:50:55.962 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:51:18.387 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:51:43.192 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:52:05.892 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:52:27.330 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: loaded successfully
2 16:52:51.346 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:53:11.839 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:53:32.502 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:53:53.272 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:54:16.144 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:54:36.472 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:54:56.755 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:55:19.757 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:55:42.750 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:56:06.612 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: loaded successfully
2 16:56:09.756 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,H1: removed
2 16:56:13.570 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:56:32.626 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 16:56:53.601 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 16:57:24.660 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:57:25.568 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 16:57:25.568 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 16:57:25.568 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 16:57:25.631 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 16:57:25.631 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 23 prepared to synchronize
0 16:57:25.631 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 16:57:25.709 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 16:57:25.709 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 16:57:25.709 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 16:57:26.056 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 16:57:26.275 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:57:26.775 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:57:43.122 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 16:57:43.122 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 16:57:43.122 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 16:57:43.185 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 16:57:43.185 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 23 prepared to synchronize
0 16:57:43.185 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 16:57:43.263 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 16:57:43.263 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 16:57:43.263 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 16:57:43.560 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 16:57:43.778 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:57:44.638 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 16:59:22.184 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [GBPCHF M5] Downtrend ' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 17:29:17.592 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [EURGBP M15] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 17:29:17.780 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [AUDCAD M15] Downtrend ' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 17:34:56.398 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 17:34:56.445 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 17:34:56.445 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 17:34:56.445 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 17:34:56.507 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 17:34:56.507 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 23 prepared to synchronize
0 17:34:56.507 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 17:34:56.601 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 17:34:56.601 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 17:34:56.601 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 17:34:56.875 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 17:34:57.094 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 17:34:59.162 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'starting'
2 17:35:48.431 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.431 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.447 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.463 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.463 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.478 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.494 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.494 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.510 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.525 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.525 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: removed
2 17:35:48.556 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.557 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.572 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.587 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.587 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.603 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.603 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.619 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.634 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.634 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.650 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: removed
2 17:35:48.666 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: removed
0 17:35:50.557 BDS Markets MT4 build 1220 stopped
0 18:50:11.595 BDS Markets MT4 build 1220 started (BDS Markets)
0 18:50:11.595 Windows 10 Home x64, IE 11, UAC, 2 x AMD Athlon X2 Dual-Core QL-62, Memory: 1450 / 4094 Mb, Disk: 271 / 297 Gb, GMT+1
0 18:50:11.595 Data Folder: C:\Users\ines2\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\DD209EDBAED2029D35001DB512B199CF
2 18:50:19.990 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:21.380 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:22.884 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:24.275 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:25.603 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:26.775 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:27.916 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:29.103 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:30.322 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:31.527 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:32.808 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: loaded successfully
2 18:50:33.965 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:35.089 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:36.277 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:37.605 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:38.949 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:40.167 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:42.121 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:43.715 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:45.042 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:46.308 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:47.683 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:50:48.888 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
0 18:50:53.092 '6347992': login on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - Belgium (ping: 41.27 ms)
0 18:50:53.701 '6347992': login datacenter on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - Belgium (ping: 41.27 ms)
0 18:50:54.138 '6347992': previous successful authorization performed from 92.201.2.183
0 18:50:55.474 MQL5.community: activated for 'inilein', balance: 48.20 (frozen: 11.90)
0 18:51:04.168 '6347992': auto connecting to a better access point Demo01 - London II (ping is 48.19 ms)
0 18:51:04.794 '6347992': login on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - London II (ping: 48.19 ms)
0 18:51:05.382 '6347992': login datacenter on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - London II (ping: 48.19 ms)
0 18:51:05.818 '6347992': previous successful authorization performed from 92.201.2.183
2 18:51:25.484 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: loaded successfully
2 18:51:48.087 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: removed
2 18:52:17.973 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: loaded successfully
2 18:52:30.060 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,H1: removed
2 18:52:46.746 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: loaded successfully
2 18:52:59.064 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,H1: removed
2 18:53:08.391 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: loaded successfully
2 18:53:20.139 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,H1: removed
0 19:01:38.992 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 19:01:41.330 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer signal only
0 19:01:41.330 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 19:01:41.330 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 19:01:41.415 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 19:01:41.415 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 19:01:41.415 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 19:01:41.985 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 19:01:42.264 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 19:01:42.866 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'starting'
0 19:01:49.476 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 19:01:49.476 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 19:01:49.491 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 19:01:49.846 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 19:01:49.846 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 23 prepared to synchronize
0 19:01:49.846 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 19:01:49.924 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 19:01:49.924 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 19:01:49.924 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 19:01:50.268 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 19:01:53.235 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 19:01:53.890 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
1 19:13:58.009 '6347992': datacenter connecting failed [6]
0 19:13:58.784 '6347992': login on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - Belgium (ping: 53.43 ms)
0 19:13:59.297 '6347992': login datacenter on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - Belgium (ping: 53.43 ms)
0 19:13:59.797 '6347992': previous successful authorization performed from 92.201.2.183
0 19:34:24.500 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [GBPCHF M5] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
2 19:35:46.135 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M5: removed
2 19:36:22.113 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:41:57.424 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 19:42:30.365 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 19:42:30.365 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 19:42:30.365 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 19:42:30.427 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 19:42:30.427 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 23 prepared to synchronize
0 19:42:30.427 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 19:42:30.521 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 19:42:30.521 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 19:42:30.521 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 19:42:30.959 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 19:42:31.208 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 19:42:32.016 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'starting'
2 19:46:08.890 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:46:41.324 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:47:14.031 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:47:50.063 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:48:21.106 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:48:44.627 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:49:07.878 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:49:31.494 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:49:54.815 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:50:24.549 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:50:44.001 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 19:51:04.746 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 19:51:20.848 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 19:51:23.266 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 19:51:23.266 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 19:51:23.266 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 19:51:23.378 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 19:51:23.378 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 35 prepared to synchronize
0 19:51:23.378 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 19:51:23.456 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 19:51:23.456 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 19:51:23.456 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 19:51:23.753 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 19:51:23.956 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 19:51:24.722 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'starting'
0 20:14:26.512 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [EURCHF M15] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 20:14:32.766 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [DASHUSD M15] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 20:29:19.531 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [LTCEUR M15] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
2 20:45:24.682 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.697 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.713 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.728 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.744 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.744 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.760 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.775 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.791 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.807 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.807 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.823 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.838 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.838 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.853 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.869 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.869 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.885 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.901 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.916 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.916 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.932 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.947 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.947 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.963 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.978 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.978 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: removed
2 20:45:24.994 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: removed
2 20:45:25.010 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: removed
2 20:45:25.010 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: removed
2 20:45:25.025 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: removed
2 20:45:25.041 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: removed
2 20:45:25.041 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: removed
2 20:45:25.057 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: removed
2 20:45:25.072 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: removed
0 20:45:36.751 BDS Markets MT4 build 1220 stopped
0 20:55:18.492 BDS Markets MT4 build 1220 started (BDS Markets)
0 20:55:18.492 Windows 10 Home x64, IE 11, UAC, 2 x AMD Athlon X2 Dual-Core QL-62, Memory: 1625 / 4094 Mb, Disk: 270 / 297 Gb, GMT+1
0 20:55:18.492 Data Folder: C:\Users\ines2\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\DD209EDBAED2029D35001DB512B199CF
2 20:55:25.487 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:26.798 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:27.998 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:29.467 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:30.748 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:32.238 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:33.939 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:35.346 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:37.132 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:38.773 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:40.400 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:41.540 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:42.754 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:44.004 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:45.129 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:46.397 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:47.804 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:49.132 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:50.382 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:51.679 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:53.119 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:54.415 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:55.743 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:56.938 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:57.949 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:58.996 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:55:59.902 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:56:00.933 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:56:03.277 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:56:04.373 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:56:05.404 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:56:06.842 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:56:08.431 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:56:09.677 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: loaded successfully
2 20:56:11.396 Custom indicator Market\PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: loaded successfully
0 20:56:17.411 '6347992': login on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - Belgium (ping: 53.43 ms)
0 20:56:18.039 '6347992': login datacenter on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - Belgium (ping: 53.43 ms)
0 20:56:18.601 '6347992': previous successful authorization performed from 92.201.2.183
0 20:56:20.400 MQL5.community: activated for 'inilein', balance: 48.20 (frozen: 11.90)
0 20:56:28.641 '6347992': auto connecting to a better access point Demo01 - London II (ping is 41.96 ms)
0 20:56:29.280 '6347992': login on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - London II (ping: 41.96 ms)
0 20:56:29.972 '6347992': login datacenter on BDSwissGlobal-Demo01 through Demo01 - London II (ping: 41.96 ms)
0 20:56:30.394 '6347992': previous successful authorization performed from 92.201.2.183
0 21:03:59.276 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 21:04:07.255 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare to transfer experts, indicators and signal
0 21:04:07.255 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate 229 symbols (1.94 Kb)
0 21:04:07.255 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare charts to synchronize...
0 21:04:07.427 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transferred charts size 1.94 Kb
0 21:04:07.427 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 0 charts of 35 prepared to synchronize
0 21:04:07.427 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 prepare start.ini to synchronize...
3 21:04:07.505 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '6347992' is not enabled
0 21:04:07.505 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migrate start.ini (585 bytes)
0 21:04:07.505 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 transfer 2.66 Kb to server 'MQL5 London 10'
0 21:04:07.849 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 migration processed
0 21:04:08.083 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'started'
0 21:04:08.574 Virtual Hosting: 6077957 status is 'starting'
0 21:14:29.963 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [LTCJPY M15] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
0 21:29:25.697 Notifications: 'PZ Super Trend (inilein) [ETHJPY M15] Uptrend)' sent to 'D4D0551E'
2 21:38:55.318 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCHF,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.333 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPUSD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.349 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURUSD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.365 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDJPY,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.365 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend USDCAD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.380 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDUSD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.396 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURGBP,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.411 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURAUD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.411 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCHF,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.427 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURJPY,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.443 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADJPY,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.443 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPJPY,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.459 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDNZD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.474 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCAD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.474 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDCHF,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.490 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend AUDJPY,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.490 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CHFJPY,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.505 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURNZD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.521 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend EURCAD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.521 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend CADCHF,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.537 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDJPY,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend NZDUSD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.552 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend GBPCHF,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.568 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCUSD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.568 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHUSD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.584 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCUSD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.599 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend DASHUSD,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.599 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCEUR,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.615 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHEUR,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.631 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCEUR,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.631 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCGBP,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.646 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHGBP,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.646 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend BTCJPY,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.661 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend LTCJPY,M15: removed
2 21:38:55.678 Custom indicator PZ Super Trend ETHJPY,M15: removed
0 21:39:02.719 BDS Markets MT4 build 1220 stopped
1. Die Protokolldatei muss angehängt sein
2. Sie verwenden ein schlechtes Produkt - es gibt Fehler mit "array out of range in ".
3. Ist es so schwer, sich zuerst die Hilfe anzuschauen? Es heißt: EXTRA-Grafiken entfernen. Die maximale Anzahl von Diagrammen beträgt 32, und Sie versuchen, 229 Symbole zu übertragen. "6077957 229 Symbole migrieren (1,94 Kb)"