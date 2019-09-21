Endlich macht der Metatester wieder Freude - Seite 3

Die verwendete .set Datei habe ich übrigens über meinen Server verteilt, so dass ich auf jedem Rechner die gleiche Datei verwenden kann. Auch die E"Einstellungen" habe ich gerade nochmal verglichen. Sind identisch und surrt gerade auf einem anderen Rechner (Build 2085) problemlos durch.....
 
  1. Aus diesen Schnipseln kann man nichts erkennen
  2. Könntest Du nicht die Einträge von ein oder zwei "Runden" hier posten, man erkennt ja, wann sie sich wiederholen.
  3. Aber ich würde doch erst mal schauen, ob ich den "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" weg kriege bzw. woran der liegt!
 

Moin Carl,

sorry, wenn ich gestern Abend ein bisschen im Panik-Modus versunken bin :)

Hier nun die Details:

Erste "Einstellungen":


und "Test starten" .....




Alles,was jetzt noch hochläuft ist die Gesamtlaufzeit (03:29:55). Also "Stop". Es wurden 30 "Ergebnisse der Optimierung" generiert.
Das Log:

2019.09.17 10:23:02.112    Tester    "Market\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.ex5" 64 bit
2019.09.17 10:23:03.035    Tester    cache file 'tester\cache\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.EURCHF.H1.20190616.20190816.21.5E9A3DD1D3A6BF8557B54C94953B601D.opt' deleted
2019.09.17 10:23:03.068    Tester    Experts\Market\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.ex5 on EURCHF,H1 from 2019.06.16 00:00 to 2019.08.16 00:00
2019.09.17 10:23:03.069    Tester    EURCHF: history data begins from 2017.08.18 00:00
2019.09.17 10:23:03.070    Tester    genetic optimization started
2019.09.17 10:23:03.334    Core 1    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.415    Core 2    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.490    Core 3    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.567    Core 4    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.568    OTK-MOB-017:2000    connecting to 192.168.1.11:2000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.568    OTK-MOB-017:2001    connecting to 192.168.1.11:2001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.568    OTK-MOB-017:2002    connecting to 192.168.1.11:2002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.569    OTK-MOB-017:2003    connecting to 192.168.1.11:2003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.569    OTK-WST-002:2000    connecting to 192.168.1.13:2000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.570    OTK-WST-002:2001    connecting to 192.168.1.13:2001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.570    OTK-WST-002:2002    connecting to 192.168.1.13:2002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.571    OTK-WST-002:2003    connecting to 192.168.1.13:2003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.571    OTK-MOB-017:2000    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.571    OTK-WST-003:2000    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.572    OTK-WST-003:2001    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.572    OTK-MOB-017:2001    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.572    OTK-WST-003:2002    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.573    OTK-WST-003:2003    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.574    OTK-WST-003:2004    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2004
2019.09.17 10:23:03.574    OTK-WST-003:2005    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2005
2019.09.17 10:23:03.575    OTK-WST-003:2006    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2006
2019.09.17 10:23:03.575    OTK-WST-003:2007    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2007
2019.09.17 10:23:03.576    OTK-WST-004:2000    connecting to 192.168.1.6:2000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.577    OTK-WST-004:2001    connecting to 192.168.1.6:2001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.577    OTK-WST-004:2000    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.577    OTK-WST-004:2001    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.577    OTK-WST-004:2002    connecting to 192.168.1.6:2002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.578    OTK-WST-004:2002    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.578    OTK-WST-004:2003    connecting to 192.168.1.6:2003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.579    OTK-WST-004:2003    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.592    OTK-MOB-017:2002    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.593    OTK-MOB-017:2003    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.593    OTK-WST-002:2001    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.594    OTK-WST-002:2002    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.594    OTK-WST-002:2000    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.594    OTK-WST-003:2000    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.594    OTK-WST-002:2003    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.600    OTK-WST-003:2001    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.601    OTK-WST-003:2003    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.601    OTK-WST-003:2005    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.602    OTK-WST-003:2002    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.602    OTK-WST-003:2004    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.602    OTK-WST-003:2006    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.603    OTK-WST-003:2007    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.619    OTK-MOB-017:2000    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.632    OTK-MOB-017:2002    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.636    OTK-MOB-017:2001    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.638    OTK-MOB-017:2003    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.641    OTK-WST-003:2001    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.642    OTK-WST-003:2003    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.642    OTK-WST-003:2000    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.647    OTK-WST-003:2002    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.650    OTK-WST-003:2007    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.650    OTK-WST-003:2006    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.650    OTK-WST-003:2004    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.656    OTK-WST-003:2005    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.727    OTK-WST-002:2002    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.729    OTK-WST-002:2003    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.731    OTK-WST-002:2000    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.732    OTK-WST-002:2001    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.438    OTK-WST-004:2000    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.465    OTK-WST-004:2001    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.521    OTK-WST-004:2002    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.600    OTK-WST-004:2003    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.774    Core 2    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:04.775    Core 2    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:04.797    Core 2    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.933    Core 3    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:04.934    Core 3    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:04.990    Core 3    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:05.001    Core 2    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:05.066    Core 4    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:23:05.067    Core 4    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:05.095    Core 4    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:05.136    Core 3    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:05.149    Core 1    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:05.150    Core 1    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:05.192    Core 1    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:05.238    Core 4    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:05.315    Core 1    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:06.137    Core 3    genetic pass (0, 421) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.774
2019.09.17 10:23:06.251    Core 3    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:06.251    Core 3    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:06.413    OTK-WST-004:2000    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:06.459    OTK-WST-004:2002    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:06.655    OTK-WST-004:2001    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:07.018    OTK-WST-004:2003    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:07.511    Core 4    genetic pass (0, 442) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.774
2019.09.17 10:23:07.514    Core 4    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:07.514    Core 4    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:07.693    Core 1    genetic pass (0, 463) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.782
2019.09.17 10:23:07.695    Core 1    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:07.950    Core 2    genetic pass (0, 400) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.858
2019.09.17 10:23:07.953    Core 2    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:08.697    OTK-WST-004:2001    genetic pass (0, 337) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:01.327
2019.09.17 10:23:09.435    OTK-MOB-017:2000    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:09.678    OTK-WST-004:2002    genetic pass (0, 358) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:01.310
2019.09.17 10:23:09.750    OTK-WST-004:2000    genetic pass (0, 316) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:01.431
2019.09.17 10:23:10.658    OTK-MOB-017:2001    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:10.740    OTK-MOB-017:2003    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:11.683    OTK-WST-004:2003    genetic pass (0, 380) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.000
2019.09.17 10:23:12.178    OTK-MOB-017:2000    genetic pass (0, 0) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:01.096
2019.09.17 10:23:12.292    OTK-MOB-017:2000    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:12.636    OTK-MOB-017:2003    genetic pass (0, 43) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.869
2019.09.17 10:23:12.803    OTK-MOB-017:2003    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.036    OTK-MOB-017:2001    genetic pass (0, 1) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.961
2019.09.17 10:23:13.301    OTK-MOB-017:2001    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.396    OTK-WST-003:2003    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.460    OTK-WST-003:2002    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.514    OTK-WST-003:2000    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.648    OTK-WST-003:2001    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.687    OTK-WST-003:2007    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.702    OTK-WST-003:2004    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.812    OTK-WST-003:2006    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.843    OTK-WST-003:2005    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.359    OTK-WST-003:2002    genetic pass (0, 127) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.369
2019.09.17 10:23:14.472    OTK-WST-003:2002    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.473    OTK-MOB-017:2002    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.559    OTK-WST-002:2002    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.678    OTK-WST-003:2003    genetic pass (0, 85) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.354
2019.09.17 10:23:14.732    OTK-WST-002:2003    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.746    OTK-WST-003:2003    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.790    OTK-WST-003:2001    genetic pass (0, 65) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.000
2019.09.17 10:23:14.815    OTK-WST-003:2001    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.832    OTK-WST-003:2007    genetic pass (0, 190) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.327
2019.09.17 10:23:14.838    OTK-WST-002:2001    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.848    OTK-WST-003:2007    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.899    OTK-WST-002:2000    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.977    OTK-WST-003:2000    genetic pass (0, 106) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.382
2019.09.17 10:23:15.038    OTK-WST-003:2005    genetic pass (0, 295) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.375
2019.09.17 10:23:15.123    OTK-WST-003:2004    genetic pass (0, 148) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.332
2019.09.17 10:23:15.183    OTK-WST-003:2006    genetic pass (0, 169) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.383
2019.09.17 10:23:15.847    OTK-WST-002:2002    genetic pass (0, 253) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.948
2019.09.17 10:23:16.062    Core 3    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:16.062    OTK-MOB-017:2002    genetic pass (0, 22) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.551
2019.09.17 10:23:16.519    OTK-WST-002:2003    genetic pass (0, 274) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.893
2019.09.17 10:23:16.594    Core 3    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:16.594    Core 3    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:16.614    Core 3    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:16.647    OTK-WST-002:2000    genetic pass (0, 211) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.865
2019.09.17 10:23:16.728    Core 3    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:17.108    OTK-WST-002:2001    genetic pass (0, 232) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.885
2019.09.17 10:23:17.167    Core 1    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:17.234    Core 2    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:17.247    OTK-WST-002:2001    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:17.312    Core 4    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:23:17.889    Core 1    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:17.889    Core 1    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:17.916    Core 1    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:17.916    Core 2    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:17.917    Core 2    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:17.954    Core 2    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:18.009    Core 1    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:18.171    Core 3    genetic pass (0, 290) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.616
2019.09.17 10:23:18.171    Core 4    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:23:18.172    Core 4    connected
2019.09.17 10:23:18.220    Core 4    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:18.267    Core 2    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:18.283    Core 3    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:19.044    Core 2    genetic pass (0, 291) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.603
2019.09.17 10:23:19.132    Core 4    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:19.146    Core 2    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:19.371    Core 1    genetic pass (0, 233) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.700
2019.09.17 10:23:19.373    Core 1    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:19.893    Core 4    genetic pass (0, 292) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.592
2019.09.17 10:23:19.895    Core 4    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:29.972    Core 1    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:30.048    Core 2    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:30.120    Core 3    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:30.201    Core 4    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758    Tester    result cache used 0 times
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758    Tester    genetic optimization finished on pass 30
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758    Statistics    optimization done in 4 minutes 31 seconds
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758    Statistics    shortest pass 0:00:00.512, longest pass 0:00:03.934, average pass 0:00:02.223
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758    Statistics    local 8 tasks (26%), remote 22 tasks (73%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)
2019.09.17 10:27:34.779    Tester    2 new records saved to cache file 'tester\cache\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.EURCHF.H1.20190616.20190816.21.5E9A3DD1D3A6BF8557B54C94953B601D.opt'
2019.09.17 10:27:34.780    OTK-MOB-017:2002    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.780    OTK-WST-002:2000    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.781    OTK-WST-002:2002    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.782    OTK-WST-002:2003    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.782    OTK-WST-003:2000    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.783    OTK-WST-003:2004    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.783    OTK-WST-003:2005    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.784    OTK-WST-003:2006    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.785    OTK-WST-004:2000    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.786    OTK-WST-004:2001    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.786    OTK-WST-004:2002    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.787    OTK-WST-004:2003    connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.788    Tester    stopped by user


Ändere ich nun das "Modelling" auf "1 Minute OHLC", läuft die Maschine und das Log sieht nach manuellem Abbruch wie folgt aus:

2019.09.17 10:42:33.927    Tester    "Market\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.ex5" 64 bit
2019.09.17 10:42:34.798    Tester    cache file 'tester\cache\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.EURCHF.H1.20190616.20190816.11.5E9A3DD1D3A6BF8557B54C94953B601D.opt' deleted
2019.09.17 10:42:34.840    Tester    Experts\Market\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.ex5 on EURCHF,H1 from 2019.06.16 00:00 to 2019.08.16 00:00
2019.09.17 10:42:34.841    Tester    EURCHF: history data begins from 2017.08.18 00:00
2019.09.17 10:42:34.842    Tester    genetic optimization started
2019.09.17 10:42:35.023    Core 1    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.088    Core 2    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.157    Core 3    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.244    Core 4    agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.245    OTK-MOB-017:2000    connecting to 192.168.1.11:2000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.245    OTK-MOB-017:2001    connecting to 192.168.1.11:2001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.246    OTK-MOB-017:2002    connecting to 192.168.1.11:2002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.246    OTK-MOB-017:2003    connecting to 192.168.1.11:2003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.247    OTK-WST-002:2000    connecting to 192.168.1.13:2000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.247    OTK-WST-002:2001    connecting to 192.168.1.13:2001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.248    OTK-MOB-017:2000    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.248    OTK-WST-002:2002    connecting to 192.168.1.13:2002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.248    OTK-WST-002:2003    connecting to 192.168.1.13:2003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.249    OTK-WST-003:2000    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.249    OTK-WST-003:2001    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.250    OTK-WST-003:2002    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.250    OTK-WST-003:2003    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.251    OTK-WST-003:2004    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2004
2019.09.17 10:42:35.251    OTK-WST-003:2005    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2005
2019.09.17 10:42:35.252    OTK-WST-003:2006    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2006
2019.09.17 10:42:35.252    OTK-WST-003:2007    connecting to 192.168.1.12:2007
2019.09.17 10:42:35.253    OTK-WST-004:2000    connecting to 192.168.1.6:2000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.254    OTK-WST-004:2001    connecting to 192.168.1.6:2001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.254    OTK-WST-004:2000    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.254    OTK-WST-004:2001    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.254    OTK-WST-004:2002    connecting to 192.168.1.6:2002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.255    OTK-WST-004:2002    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.255    OTK-WST-004:2003    connecting to 192.168.1.6:2003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.256    OTK-WST-004:2003    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.261    OTK-MOB-017:2001    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.262    OTK-WST-002:2000    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.263    OTK-WST-002:2001    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.263    OTK-MOB-017:2002    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.263    OTK-WST-002:2002    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.264    OTK-WST-002:2003    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.264    OTK-WST-003:2000    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.265    OTK-MOB-017:2003    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.271    OTK-WST-003:2001    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.272    OTK-WST-003:2002    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.272    OTK-WST-003:2003    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.273    OTK-WST-003:2005    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.273    OTK-WST-003:2004    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.273    OTK-WST-003:2006    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.274    OTK-WST-003:2007    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.305    OTK-MOB-017:2002    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.310    OTK-MOB-017:2000    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.310    OTK-MOB-017:2001    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.326    OTK-WST-002:2001    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.328    OTK-WST-002:2002    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.328    OTK-WST-002:2003    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.328    OTK-WST-002:2000    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.331    OTK-WST-003:2000    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.333    OTK-WST-003:2001    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.333    OTK-WST-003:2004    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.333    OTK-WST-003:2006    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.335    OTK-WST-003:2002    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.335    OTK-WST-003:2003    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.336    OTK-WST-003:2005    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.336    OTK-WST-003:2007    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.338    OTK-MOB-017:2003    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.083    OTK-WST-004:2001    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.128    OTK-WST-004:2002    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.141    OTK-WST-004:2000    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.377    Core 1    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:42:36.378    Core 1    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:36.401    Core 1    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.423    Core 2    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:42:36.424    Core 2    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:36.446    Core 2    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.467    Core 3    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:42:36.468    Core 3    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:36.495    Core 3    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.504    Core 1    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:36.539    Core 2    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:36.602    Core 3    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:36.632    Core 4    connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:42:36.633    Core 4    connected
2019.09.17 10:42:36.676    Core 4    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.772    Core 4    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:41.798    OTK-WST-002:2000    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:41.899    OTK-WST-002:2002    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:42.245    OTK-WST-002:2001    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.225    OTK-MOB-017:2000    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.372    OTK-WST-004:2001    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.377    OTK-WST-004:2002    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.400    OTK-MOB-017:2002    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.533    OTK-MOB-017:2001    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:44.316    OTK-WST-002:2003    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:44.361    OTK-MOB-017:2003    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:45.588    OTK-WST-004:2003    authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:45.736    OTK-WST-004:2000    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.267    OTK-WST-003:2002    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.379    OTK-WST-003:2005    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.443    OTK-WST-003:2006    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.443    OTK-WST-003:2003    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.443    OTK-WST-003:2004    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.460    OTK-WST-003:2001    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.467    OTK-WST-003:2000    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.468    OTK-WST-003:2007    common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:50.500    OTK-WST-004:2003    common synchronization completed

2019.09.17 10:47:58.747    Tester    stopped by user

Der gleiche Test ("Enstellungen" und .set-Datei) laufen auf Rechnern mit Build 2085 auch für "Nur Öffnungspreise" problemlos durch.

 

Danke, damit ich das richtig verstehe, bitte ergänze noch:

  1. Liste doch einmal die IDs Deiner PC-Farm auf inkl. der Anzuhl der CPU-Kerne - dann kann das im Log besser zugeordnet werden.
  2. Der 'Steuer-PC', der den Test startet, hat nur 4 Kerne - richtig?
  3. Dieser Fehler: "genetic pass (0, 292) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.592" tritt auf bei der Einstellung "Nur Öffnungspreise"?
  4. Die Ausführungszeit im 2. Test ist problemlos?
 

ja, gerne.

1. Da haben wir im Moment:
    OTK-MOB-017 mit 4 Kernen MT5 Build 2085, Windows Build 1903
    OTK-WST-002 mit 4 Kernen MT5 Build 2085, Windows Build 1903
    OTK-WST-003 mit 8 Kernen MT5 Build 2085, Windows Build 1803
    OTK-WST-004 mit 4 Kernen MT5 Build 2143, Windows Build 1903

2. Normalerweise ist OTK-WST-003 mein Steuerrechner (8 Kerne). Gestern hat mich der Zufall aber an einen anderen Arbeitsplatz gespült und somit bin ich auf die Probleme mit OTK-WST-004 (4 Kerne, Build 2143) als Steuerrechner gestossen.
    Ich habe gestern OTK-WST-004 als letzten Rechner vor meinem eigentlichen Steuerrechner auf Windows Build 1903 aktualisiert. Die grosse Maschine kommt immer zu letzt, wenn alles andere funktioniert. Die Protokolle sind von OTK-WST-004.

3. Das ist korrekt, und er tritt auch nur auf OTK-WST-004 als Steuerrechner auf. Alle anderen Rechner als Steuerrechner (MT5 Build 2085 und Windows sowohl auf Build 1803, wie auch 1903) verarbeiten bei identischen "Einstellungen" alle "Modellings".
    Auch wenn OTK-WST-004 dabei als Agent eingebunden ist, macht er fleissig und fehlerfrei mit.

4. Da habe ich dann abgebrochen, aber er lief problemlos ein haar hundert iteretionen durch. Jetzt habe ich OTK-WST-004 nochmal Volllast gegeben mit "Jeder Tick anhand realer Ticks".
    Er steuert gerade auf die 800. Iteration zu - keine Fehler im Protokol bisher. Alle Agenten unter Last und fleissig. In 18 Stunden weiss ich mehr.

 
Den gelegentlichen "wrong timeframe request"-Fehler im Zusammenhang mit nur Öffnungspreisen gab's offenbar schon https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/15858 vor der aktuellen Beta.
ERROR wrong timeframe request in Open Prices testing mode
ERROR wrong timeframe request in Open Prices testing mode
  • 2013.11.30
  • www.mql5.com
Dear developers! I continue to get the error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices testing mode...
 
Hallo Chris,

danke dafür, da ist mir gerade aufgefallen, dass meine Tests auch auf M1 laufen.

Hallo Carl,

soll ich den Marathonlauf mit "Jeder Tick anhand realer Ticks" abbrechen und mal mit "Nur Öffnungspreise" auf Mx,Hx laufen lassen?

Gruss
Peter
 
Ich hab das jetzt mal auf die russische Seite gestellt - dort gibt es einen neuen Beitrag über ein neues Beta, mal sehen..
 

Hallo Carl, Hallo Chris

jetzt habe ich den Lauf auf OTK-WST-004 mit "Jeder Tick anhand realer Ticks" auf H1 bei knapp 60% abgebrochen. Log zeigte immer noch keine Fehler.

Dann habe ich mit "Nur Öffnungspreise" auf M1 getestet und der Lauf ging in 34 Minuten ohne Fehler im Log durch.

Wenn doch erstaunt, so doch frohen Mutes nur von M1 auf H1 geändert, alles Andere unverändert, neuen Lauf gestartet und bei 32 Iterationen war wieder Schluss - Im Log steht wieder "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode".

Wieder auf M1 - läuft ohne Fehler im Log - Bei 200 Iterationen manuel abgebrochen.
Weiter mit M2 - mit Fehler im Log - bei 72 Iterationen eingefroren.
Weiter mit M3 - mit Fehler im Log - bei 36 Iterationen eingefroren.

Insgesammt scheint mir Build 2143 doch noch sehr beta und buggy und sollte wohl noch eher nicht ausgerollt werden.


Habt Ihr eine Idee, wie man die automatische Aktualisierung stoppen kann, bis wieder ein stabiles Build kommt?  ...oder hat noch jemand eine Idee?

 

Hallo Carl,

sehe gerade Deinen Post. Ahh, vielen Dank, dann schreib mal, wenn sich da etwas tut. Hast Du sonst noch eine Idee, wie man das automatische Update blokieren kann? Es wäre schade, wenn die anderen Rechner auch noch ausfallen.

