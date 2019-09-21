Endlich macht der Metatester wieder Freude - Seite 3
Moin Carl,
sorry, wenn ich gestern Abend ein bisschen im Panik-Modus versunken bin :)
Hier nun die Details:
Erste "Einstellungen":
und "Test starten" .....
Alles,was jetzt noch hochläuft ist die Gesamtlaufzeit (03:29:55). Also "Stop". Es wurden 30 "Ergebnisse der Optimierung" generiert.
Das Log:
2019.09.17 10:23:02.112 Tester "Market\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.ex5" 64 bit
2019.09.17 10:23:03.035 Tester cache file 'tester\cache\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.EURCHF.H1.20190616.20190816.21.5E9A3DD1D3A6BF8557B54C94953B601D.opt' deleted
2019.09.17 10:23:03.068 Tester Experts\Market\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.ex5 on EURCHF,H1 from 2019.06.16 00:00 to 2019.08.16 00:00
2019.09.17 10:23:03.069 Tester EURCHF: history data begins from 2017.08.18 00:00
2019.09.17 10:23:03.070 Tester genetic optimization started
2019.09.17 10:23:03.334 Core 1 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.415 Core 2 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.490 Core 3 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.567 Core 4 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.568 OTK-MOB-017:2000 connecting to 192.168.1.11:2000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.568 OTK-MOB-017:2001 connecting to 192.168.1.11:2001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.568 OTK-MOB-017:2002 connecting to 192.168.1.11:2002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.569 OTK-MOB-017:2003 connecting to 192.168.1.11:2003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.569 OTK-WST-002:2000 connecting to 192.168.1.13:2000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.570 OTK-WST-002:2001 connecting to 192.168.1.13:2001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.570 OTK-WST-002:2002 connecting to 192.168.1.13:2002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.571 OTK-WST-002:2003 connecting to 192.168.1.13:2003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.571 OTK-MOB-017:2000 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.571 OTK-WST-003:2000 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.572 OTK-WST-003:2001 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.572 OTK-MOB-017:2001 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.572 OTK-WST-003:2002 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.573 OTK-WST-003:2003 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.574 OTK-WST-003:2004 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2004
2019.09.17 10:23:03.574 OTK-WST-003:2005 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2005
2019.09.17 10:23:03.575 OTK-WST-003:2006 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2006
2019.09.17 10:23:03.575 OTK-WST-003:2007 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2007
2019.09.17 10:23:03.576 OTK-WST-004:2000 connecting to 192.168.1.6:2000
2019.09.17 10:23:03.577 OTK-WST-004:2001 connecting to 192.168.1.6:2001
2019.09.17 10:23:03.577 OTK-WST-004:2000 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.577 OTK-WST-004:2001 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.577 OTK-WST-004:2002 connecting to 192.168.1.6:2002
2019.09.17 10:23:03.578 OTK-WST-004:2002 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.578 OTK-WST-004:2003 connecting to 192.168.1.6:2003
2019.09.17 10:23:03.579 OTK-WST-004:2003 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.592 OTK-MOB-017:2002 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.593 OTK-MOB-017:2003 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.593 OTK-WST-002:2001 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.594 OTK-WST-002:2002 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.594 OTK-WST-002:2000 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.594 OTK-WST-003:2000 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.594 OTK-WST-002:2003 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.600 OTK-WST-003:2001 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.601 OTK-WST-003:2003 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.601 OTK-WST-003:2005 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.602 OTK-WST-003:2002 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.602 OTK-WST-003:2004 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.602 OTK-WST-003:2006 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.603 OTK-WST-003:2007 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:03.619 OTK-MOB-017:2000 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.632 OTK-MOB-017:2002 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.636 OTK-MOB-017:2001 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.638 OTK-MOB-017:2003 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.641 OTK-WST-003:2001 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.642 OTK-WST-003:2003 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.642 OTK-WST-003:2000 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.647 OTK-WST-003:2002 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.650 OTK-WST-003:2007 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.650 OTK-WST-003:2006 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.650 OTK-WST-003:2004 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.656 OTK-WST-003:2005 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.727 OTK-WST-002:2002 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.729 OTK-WST-002:2003 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.731 OTK-WST-002:2000 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:03.732 OTK-WST-002:2001 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.438 OTK-WST-004:2000 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.465 OTK-WST-004:2001 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.521 OTK-WST-004:2002 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.600 OTK-WST-004:2003 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.774 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:04.775 Core 2 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:04.797 Core 2 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:04.933 Core 3 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:04.934 Core 3 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:04.990 Core 3 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:05.001 Core 2 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:05.066 Core 4 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:23:05.067 Core 4 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:05.095 Core 4 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:05.136 Core 3 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:05.149 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:05.150 Core 1 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:05.192 Core 1 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:05.238 Core 4 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:05.315 Core 1 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:06.137 Core 3 genetic pass (0, 421) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.774
2019.09.17 10:23:06.251 Core 3 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:06.413 OTK-WST-004:2000 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:06.459 OTK-WST-004:2002 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:06.655 OTK-WST-004:2001 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:07.018 OTK-WST-004:2003 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:07.511 Core 4 genetic pass (0, 442) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.774
2019.09.17 10:23:07.514 Core 4 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:07.693 Core 1 genetic pass (0, 463) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.782
2019.09.17 10:23:07.695 Core 1 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:07.950 Core 2 genetic pass (0, 400) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.858
2019.09.17 10:23:07.953 Core 2 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:08.697 OTK-WST-004:2001 genetic pass (0, 337) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:01.327
2019.09.17 10:23:09.435 OTK-MOB-017:2000 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:09.678 OTK-WST-004:2002 genetic pass (0, 358) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:01.310
2019.09.17 10:23:09.750 OTK-WST-004:2000 genetic pass (0, 316) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:01.431
2019.09.17 10:23:10.658 OTK-MOB-017:2001 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:10.740 OTK-MOB-017:2003 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:11.683 OTK-WST-004:2003 genetic pass (0, 380) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.000
2019.09.17 10:23:12.178 OTK-MOB-017:2000 genetic pass (0, 0) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:01.096
2019.09.17 10:23:12.292 OTK-MOB-017:2000 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:12.636 OTK-MOB-017:2003 genetic pass (0, 43) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.869
2019.09.17 10:23:12.803 OTK-MOB-017:2003 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.036 OTK-MOB-017:2001 genetic pass (0, 1) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.961
2019.09.17 10:23:13.301 OTK-MOB-017:2001 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.396 OTK-WST-003:2003 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.460 OTK-WST-003:2002 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.514 OTK-WST-003:2000 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.648 OTK-WST-003:2001 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.687 OTK-WST-003:2007 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.702 OTK-WST-003:2004 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.812 OTK-WST-003:2006 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:13.843 OTK-WST-003:2005 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.359 OTK-WST-003:2002 genetic pass (0, 127) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.369
2019.09.17 10:23:14.472 OTK-WST-003:2002 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.473 OTK-MOB-017:2002 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.559 OTK-WST-002:2002 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.678 OTK-WST-003:2003 genetic pass (0, 85) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.354
2019.09.17 10:23:14.732 OTK-WST-002:2003 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.746 OTK-WST-003:2003 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.790 OTK-WST-003:2001 genetic pass (0, 65) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.000
2019.09.17 10:23:14.815 OTK-WST-003:2001 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.832 OTK-WST-003:2007 genetic pass (0, 190) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.327
2019.09.17 10:23:14.838 OTK-WST-002:2001 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.848 OTK-WST-003:2007 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.899 OTK-WST-002:2000 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:14.977 OTK-WST-003:2000 genetic pass (0, 106) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.382
2019.09.17 10:23:15.038 OTK-WST-003:2005 genetic pass (0, 295) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.375
2019.09.17 10:23:15.123 OTK-WST-003:2004 genetic pass (0, 148) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.332
2019.09.17 10:23:15.183 OTK-WST-003:2006 genetic pass (0, 169) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.383
2019.09.17 10:23:15.847 OTK-WST-002:2002 genetic pass (0, 253) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.948
2019.09.17 10:23:16.062 Core 3 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:16.062 OTK-MOB-017:2002 genetic pass (0, 22) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.551
2019.09.17 10:23:16.519 OTK-WST-002:2003 genetic pass (0, 274) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.893
2019.09.17 10:23:16.594 Core 3 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:16.594 Core 3 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:16.614 Core 3 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:16.647 OTK-WST-002:2000 genetic pass (0, 211) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.865
2019.09.17 10:23:16.728 Core 3 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:17.108 OTK-WST-002:2001 genetic pass (0, 232) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.885
2019.09.17 10:23:17.167 Core 1 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:17.234 Core 2 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:17.247 OTK-WST-002:2001 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:17.312 Core 4 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:23:17.889 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:17.889 Core 1 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:17.916 Core 1 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:17.916 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:17.917 Core 2 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:17.954 Core 2 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:18.009 Core 1 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:18.171 Core 3 genetic pass (0, 290) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.616
2019.09.17 10:23:18.171 Core 4 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:23:18.172 Core 4 connected
2019.09.17 10:23:18.220 Core 4 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:23:18.267 Core 2 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:18.283 Core 3 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:19.044 Core 2 genetic pass (0, 291) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.603
2019.09.17 10:23:19.132 Core 4 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:23:19.146 Core 2 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:19.371 Core 1 genetic pass (0, 233) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.700
2019.09.17 10:23:19.373 Core 1 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:19.893 Core 4 genetic pass (0, 292) tested with error "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode" in 0:00:00.592
2019.09.17 10:23:19.895 Core 4 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:23:29.972 Core 1 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:23:30.048 Core 2 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:23:30.120 Core 3 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:23:30.201 Core 4 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758 Tester result cache used 0 times
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758 Tester genetic optimization finished on pass 30
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758 Statistics optimization done in 4 minutes 31 seconds
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758 Statistics shortest pass 0:00:00.512, longest pass 0:00:03.934, average pass 0:00:02.223
2019.09.17 10:27:34.758 Statistics local 8 tasks (26%), remote 22 tasks (73%), cloud 0 tasks (0%)
2019.09.17 10:27:34.779 Tester 2 new records saved to cache file 'tester\cache\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.EURCHF.H1.20190616.20190816.21.5E9A3DD1D3A6BF8557B54C94953B601D.opt'
2019.09.17 10:27:34.780 OTK-MOB-017:2002 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.780 OTK-WST-002:2000 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.781 OTK-WST-002:2002 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.782 OTK-WST-002:2003 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.782 OTK-WST-003:2000 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.783 OTK-WST-003:2004 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.783 OTK-WST-003:2005 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.784 OTK-WST-003:2006 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.785 OTK-WST-004:2000 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.786 OTK-WST-004:2001 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.786 OTK-WST-004:2002 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.787 OTK-WST-004:2003 connection closed
2019.09.17 10:27:34.788 Tester stopped by user
Ändere ich nun das "Modelling" auf "1 Minute OHLC", läuft die Maschine und das Log sieht nach manuellem Abbruch wie folgt aus:
2019.09.17 10:42:33.927 Tester "Market\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.ex5" 64 bit
2019.09.17 10:42:34.798 Tester cache file 'tester\cache\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.EURCHF.H1.20190616.20190816.11.5E9A3DD1D3A6BF8557B54C94953B601D.opt' deleted
2019.09.17 10:42:34.840 Tester Experts\Market\Grid Harvester MT5 Free.ex5 on EURCHF,H1 from 2019.06.16 00:00 to 2019.08.16 00:00
2019.09.17 10:42:34.841 Tester EURCHF: history data begins from 2017.08.18 00:00
2019.09.17 10:42:34.842 Tester genetic optimization started
2019.09.17 10:42:35.023 Core 1 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.088 Core 2 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.157 Core 3 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.244 Core 4 agent process started on 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.245 OTK-MOB-017:2000 connecting to 192.168.1.11:2000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.245 OTK-MOB-017:2001 connecting to 192.168.1.11:2001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.246 OTK-MOB-017:2002 connecting to 192.168.1.11:2002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.246 OTK-MOB-017:2003 connecting to 192.168.1.11:2003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.247 OTK-WST-002:2000 connecting to 192.168.1.13:2000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.247 OTK-WST-002:2001 connecting to 192.168.1.13:2001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.248 OTK-MOB-017:2000 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.248 OTK-WST-002:2002 connecting to 192.168.1.13:2002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.248 OTK-WST-002:2003 connecting to 192.168.1.13:2003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.249 OTK-WST-003:2000 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.249 OTK-WST-003:2001 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.250 OTK-WST-003:2002 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.250 OTK-WST-003:2003 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.251 OTK-WST-003:2004 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2004
2019.09.17 10:42:35.251 OTK-WST-003:2005 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2005
2019.09.17 10:42:35.252 OTK-WST-003:2006 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2006
2019.09.17 10:42:35.252 OTK-WST-003:2007 connecting to 192.168.1.12:2007
2019.09.17 10:42:35.253 OTK-WST-004:2000 connecting to 192.168.1.6:2000
2019.09.17 10:42:35.254 OTK-WST-004:2001 connecting to 192.168.1.6:2001
2019.09.17 10:42:35.254 OTK-WST-004:2000 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.254 OTK-WST-004:2001 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.254 OTK-WST-004:2002 connecting to 192.168.1.6:2002
2019.09.17 10:42:35.255 OTK-WST-004:2002 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.255 OTK-WST-004:2003 connecting to 192.168.1.6:2003
2019.09.17 10:42:35.256 OTK-WST-004:2003 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.261 OTK-MOB-017:2001 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.262 OTK-WST-002:2000 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.263 OTK-WST-002:2001 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.263 OTK-MOB-017:2002 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.263 OTK-WST-002:2002 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.264 OTK-WST-002:2003 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.264 OTK-WST-003:2000 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.265 OTK-MOB-017:2003 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.271 OTK-WST-003:2001 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.272 OTK-WST-003:2002 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.272 OTK-WST-003:2003 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.273 OTK-WST-003:2005 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.273 OTK-WST-003:2004 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.273 OTK-WST-003:2006 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.274 OTK-WST-003:2007 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:35.305 OTK-MOB-017:2002 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.310 OTK-MOB-017:2000 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.310 OTK-MOB-017:2001 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.326 OTK-WST-002:2001 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.328 OTK-WST-002:2002 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.328 OTK-WST-002:2003 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.328 OTK-WST-002:2000 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.331 OTK-WST-003:2000 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.333 OTK-WST-003:2001 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.333 OTK-WST-003:2004 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.333 OTK-WST-003:2006 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.335 OTK-WST-003:2002 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.335 OTK-WST-003:2003 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.336 OTK-WST-003:2005 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.336 OTK-WST-003:2007 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:35.338 OTK-MOB-017:2003 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.083 OTK-WST-004:2001 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.128 OTK-WST-004:2002 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.141 OTK-WST-004:2000 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.377 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2019.09.17 10:42:36.378 Core 1 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:36.401 Core 1 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.423 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
2019.09.17 10:42:36.424 Core 2 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:36.446 Core 2 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.467 Core 3 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3002
2019.09.17 10:42:36.468 Core 3 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:36.495 Core 3 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.504 Core 1 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:36.539 Core 2 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:36.602 Core 3 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:36.632 Core 4 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
2019.09.17 10:42:36.633 Core 4 connected
2019.09.17 10:42:36.676 Core 4 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:36.772 Core 4 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:41.798 OTK-WST-002:2000 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:41.899 OTK-WST-002:2002 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:42.245 OTK-WST-002:2001 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.225 OTK-MOB-017:2000 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.372 OTK-WST-004:2001 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.377 OTK-WST-004:2002 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.400 OTK-MOB-017:2002 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:43.533 OTK-MOB-017:2001 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:44.316 OTK-WST-002:2003 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:44.361 OTK-MOB-017:2003 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:45.588 OTK-WST-004:2003 authorized (agent build 2143)
2019.09.17 10:42:45.736 OTK-WST-004:2000 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.267 OTK-WST-003:2002 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.379 OTK-WST-003:2005 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.443 OTK-WST-003:2006 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.443 OTK-WST-003:2003 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.443 OTK-WST-003:2004 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.460 OTK-WST-003:2001 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.467 OTK-WST-003:2000 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:46.468 OTK-WST-003:2007 common synchronization completed
2019.09.17 10:42:50.500 OTK-WST-004:2003 common synchronization completed
.
.
.
2019.09.17 10:47:58.747 Tester stopped by user
Der gleiche Test ("Enstellungen" und .set-Datei) laufen auf Rechnern mit Build 2085 auch für "Nur Öffnungspreise" problemlos durch.
Danke, damit ich das richtig verstehe, bitte ergänze noch:
ja, gerne.
1. Da haben wir im Moment:
OTK-MOB-017 mit 4 Kernen MT5 Build 2085, Windows Build 1903
OTK-WST-002 mit 4 Kernen MT5 Build 2085, Windows Build 1903
OTK-WST-003 mit 8 Kernen MT5 Build 2085, Windows Build 1803
OTK-WST-004 mit 4 Kernen MT5 Build 2143, Windows Build 1903
2. Normalerweise ist OTK-WST-003 mein Steuerrechner (8 Kerne). Gestern hat mich der Zufall aber an einen anderen Arbeitsplatz gespült und somit bin ich auf die Probleme mit OTK-WST-004 (4 Kerne, Build 2143) als Steuerrechner gestossen.
Ich habe gestern OTK-WST-004 als letzten Rechner vor meinem eigentlichen Steuerrechner auf Windows Build 1903 aktualisiert. Die grosse Maschine kommt immer zu letzt, wenn alles andere funktioniert. Die Protokolle sind von OTK-WST-004.
3. Das ist korrekt, und er tritt auch nur auf OTK-WST-004 als Steuerrechner auf. Alle anderen Rechner als Steuerrechner (MT5 Build 2085 und Windows sowohl auf Build 1803, wie auch 1903) verarbeiten bei identischen "Einstellungen" alle "Modellings".
Auch wenn OTK-WST-004 dabei als Agent eingebunden ist, macht er fleissig und fehlerfrei mit.
4. Da habe ich dann abgebrochen, aber er lief problemlos ein haar hundert iteretionen durch. Jetzt habe ich OTK-WST-004 nochmal Volllast gegeben mit "Jeder Tick anhand realer Ticks".
Er steuert gerade auf die 800. Iteration zu - keine Fehler im Protokol bisher. Alle Agenten unter Last und fleissig. In 18 Stunden weiss ich mehr.
danke dafür, da ist mir gerade aufgefallen, dass meine Tests auch auf M1 laufen.
Hallo Carl,
soll ich den Marathonlauf mit "Jeder Tick anhand realer Ticks" abbrechen und mal mit "Nur Öffnungspreise" auf Mx,Hx laufen lassen?
Gruss
Peter
Hallo Carl, Hallo Chris
jetzt habe ich den Lauf auf OTK-WST-004 mit "Jeder Tick anhand realer Ticks" auf H1 bei knapp 60% abgebrochen. Log zeigte immer noch keine Fehler.
Dann habe ich mit "Nur Öffnungspreise" auf M1 getestet und der Lauf ging in 34 Minuten ohne Fehler im Log durch.
Wenn doch erstaunt, so doch frohen Mutes nur von M1 auf H1 geändert, alles Andere unverändert, neuen Lauf gestartet und bei 32 Iterationen war wieder Schluss - Im Log steht wieder "wrong timeframe request in Open Prices mode".
Wieder auf M1 - läuft ohne Fehler im Log - Bei 200 Iterationen manuel abgebrochen.
Weiter mit M2 - mit Fehler im Log - bei 72 Iterationen eingefroren.
Weiter mit M3 - mit Fehler im Log - bei 36 Iterationen eingefroren.
Insgesammt scheint mir Build 2143 doch noch sehr beta und buggy und sollte wohl noch eher nicht ausgerollt werden.
Habt Ihr eine Idee, wie man die automatische Aktualisierung stoppen kann, bis wieder ein stabiles Build kommt? ...oder hat noch jemand eine Idee?
Hallo Carl,
sehe gerade Deinen Post. Ahh, vielen Dank, dann schreib mal, wenn sich da etwas tut. Hast Du sonst noch eine Idee, wie man das automatische Update blokieren kann? Es wäre schade, wenn die anderen Rechner auch noch ausfallen.