- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
20
盈利交易:
18 (90.00%)
亏损交易:
2 (10.00%)
最好交易:
2.85 USD
最差交易:
-4.90 USD
毛利:
27.26 USD (256 986 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5.08 USD (50 775 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (21.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
21.00 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.71
交易活动:
21.08%
最大入金加载:
2.09%
最近交易:
41 几分钟前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
4.37
长期交易:
20 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
5.37
预期回报:
1.11 USD
平均利润:
1.51 USD
平均损失:
-2.54 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-5.08 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5.08 USD (2)
每月增长:
7.27%
算法交易:
95%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
5.08 USD (1.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.52% (4.90 USD)
净值:
2.13% (6.89 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|18
|ETHUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|21
|ETHUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|205K
|ETHUSD
|1.4K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
I mostly trade BTCUSD and occasionally XAUUSD. I prefer a safe and disciplined approach with no greed. My daily target is around 1%, although it can be higher depending on market conditions.
It is better to start with a minimum capital of USD 500. Under normal conditions, the drawdown does not exceed 5%.
In a worst case scenario, an account of USD 500 can safely withstand up to USD 10,000-15,000 (BTCUSD) in reverse movement from the open position.
Please look for a broker that offers very tight spreads.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
7%
0
0
USD
USD
324
USD
USD
1
95%
20
90%
21%
5.36
1.11
USD
USD
2%
1:100