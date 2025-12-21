I mostly trade BTCUSD and occasionally XAUUSD. I prefer a safe and disciplined approach with no greed. My daily target is around 1%, although it can be higher depending on market conditions.

It is better to start with a minimum capital of USD 500. Under normal conditions, the drawdown does not exceed 5%.

In a worst case scenario, an account of USD 500 can safely withstand up to USD 10,000-15,000 (BTCUSD) in reverse movement from the open position.

Please look for a broker that offers very tight spreads.