信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / BTC One Percent Daily
Hendrawan Putra

BTC One Percent Daily

Hendrawan Putra
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 7%
Exness-Real33
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
20
盈利交易:
18 (90.00%)
亏损交易:
2 (10.00%)
最好交易:
2.85 USD
最差交易:
-4.90 USD
毛利:
27.26 USD (256 986 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5.08 USD (50 775 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (21.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
21.00 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.71
交易活动:
21.08%
最大入金加载:
2.09%
最近交易:
41 几分钟前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
4.37
长期交易:
20 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
5.37
预期回报:
1.11 USD
平均利润:
1.51 USD
平均损失:
-2.54 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-5.08 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5.08 USD (2)
每月增长:
7.27%
算法交易:
95%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
5.08 USD (1.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.52% (4.90 USD)
净值:
2.13% (6.89 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 18
ETHUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 21
ETHUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 205K
ETHUSD 1.4K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.85 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +21.00 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.08 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real33 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real29
1.27 × 11
Exness-Real16
1.89 × 28
I mostly trade BTCUSD and occasionally XAUUSD. I prefer a safe and disciplined approach with no greed. My daily target is around 1%, although it can be higher depending on market conditions.

It is better to start with a minimum capital of USD 500. Under normal conditions, the drawdown does not exceed 5%.
In a worst case scenario, an account of USD 500 can safely withstand up to USD 10,000-15,000 (BTCUSD) in reverse movement from the open position. 

Please look for a broker that offers very tight spreads.





没有评论
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.21 13:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 13:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 13:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
