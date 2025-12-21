SeñalesSecciones
Hendrawan Putra

BTC One Percent Daily

Hendrawan Putra
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 8%
Exness-Real33
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
22
Transacciones Rentables:
19 (86.36%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (13.64%)
Mejor transacción:
2.85 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
29.31 USD (277 572 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5.81 USD (58 063 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (21.00 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
21.00 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.68
Actividad comercial:
29.56%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.09%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
24
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.63
Transacciones Largas:
21 (95.45%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (4.55%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.04
Beneficio Esperado:
1.07 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.54 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.94 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-5.08 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-5.08 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.71%
Trading algorítmico:
90%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
5.08 USD (1.55%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.52% (4.90 USD)
De fondos:
8.75% (28.50 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 20
ETHUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 22
ETHUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 218K
ETHUSD 1.4K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2.85 USD
Peor transacción: -5 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +21.00 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -5.08 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-Real33" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-Real29
1.27 × 11
Exness-Real16
1.89 × 28
I mostly trade BTCUSD and occasionally XAUUSD. I prefer a safe and disciplined approach with no greed. My daily target is around 1%, although it can be higher depending on market conditions.

It is better to start with a minimum capital of USD 500. Under normal conditions, the drawdown does not exceed 5%.
In a worst case scenario, an account of USD 500 can safely withstand up to USD 10,000-15,000 (BTCUSD) in reverse movement from the open position. 

Please look for a broker that offers very tight spreads.





No hay comentarios
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.21 13:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 13:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 13:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
BTC One Percent Daily
30 USD al mes
8%
0
0
USD
326
USD
1
90%
22
86%
30%
5.04
1.07
USD
9%
1:100
