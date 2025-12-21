- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|20
|ETHUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|22
|ETHUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|218K
|ETHUSD
|1.4K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-Real33" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-Real29
|1.27 × 11
|
Exness-Real16
|1.89 × 28
I mostly trade BTCUSD and occasionally XAUUSD. I prefer a safe and disciplined approach with no greed. My daily target is around 1%, although it can be higher depending on market conditions.
It is better to start with a minimum capital of USD 500. Under normal conditions, the drawdown does not exceed 5%.
In a worst case scenario, an account of USD 500 can safely withstand up to USD 10,000-15,000 (BTCUSD) in reverse movement from the open position.
Please look for a broker that offers very tight spreads.
