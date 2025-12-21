SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / BTC One Percent Daily
Hendrawan Putra

BTC One Percent Daily

Hendrawan Putra
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 8%
Exness-Real33
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
24
Gewinntrades:
20 (83.33%)
Verlusttrades:
4 (16.67%)
Bester Trade:
8.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7.04 USD
Bruttoprofit:
38.07 USD (365 138 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-12.85 USD (128 504 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (21.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
21.00 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading-Aktivität:
29.56%
Max deposit load:
2.09%
Letzter Trade:
12 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.25
Long-Positionen:
23 (95.83%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (4.17%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.05 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.90 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-7.77 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7.77 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.28%
Algo-Trading:
91%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
7.77 USD (2.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.38% (7.77 USD)
Kapital:
8.75% (28.50 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 22
ETHUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 24
ETHUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 235K
ETHUSD 1.4K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +8.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -7 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +21.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -7.77 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real33" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real29
1.27 × 11
Exness-Real16
1.89 × 28
I mostly trade BTCUSD and occasionally XAUUSD. I prefer a safe and disciplined approach with no greed. My daily target is around 1%, although it can be higher depending on market conditions.

It is better to start with a minimum capital of USD 500. Under normal conditions, the drawdown does not exceed 5%.
In a worst case scenario, an account of USD 500 can safely withstand up to USD 10,000-15,000 (BTCUSD) in reverse movement from the open position. 

Please look for a broker that offers very tight spreads.





Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.21 13:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.21 13:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 13:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
