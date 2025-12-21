- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|15
|ETHUSD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|16
|ETHUSD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|159K
|ETHUSD
|1.1K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
I mostly trade BTCUSD and occasionally XAUUSD. I prefer a safe and disciplined approach with no greed. My daily target is around 1%, although it can be higher depending on market conditions.
It is better to start with a minimum capital of USD 500. Under normal conditions, the drawdown does not exceed 5%.
In a worst case scenario, an account of USD 500 can safely withstand up to USD 10,000-15,000 (BTCUSD) in reverse movement from the open position.
Please look for a broker that offers very tight spreads.
