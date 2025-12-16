信号部分
Andreas Zanin

Echo FX Official

Andreas Zanin
20
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 225 USD per 
增长自 2025 128%
KeyToMarkets-Server
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 092
盈利交易:
553 (50.64%)
亏损交易:
539 (49.36%)
最好交易:
1 941.64 EUR
最差交易:
-1 416.25 EUR
毛利:
33 727.33 EUR (2 873 744 pips)
毛利亏损:
-14 558.75 EUR (279 509 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (232.29 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
3 491.01 EUR (7)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
93.06%
最大入金加载:
64.66%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
103
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
5.09
长期交易:
486 (44.51%)
短期交易:
606 (55.49%)
利润因子:
2.32
预期回报:
17.55 EUR
平均利润:
60.99 EUR
平均损失:
-27.01 EUR
最大连续失误:
14 (-3 397.81 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-3 397.81 EUR (14)
每月增长:
56.82%
年度预测:
691.64%
算法交易:
53%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3 025.30 EUR
最大值:
3 764.96 EUR (23.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
22.76% (3 582.44 EUR)
净值:
24.29% (7 547.74 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 74
GBPUSD 63
GBPNZD 54
GBPJPY 52
EURJPY 51
CHFJPY 51
XAUUSD 50
XUSTEC 49
NZDCHF 46
EURAUD 45
EURNZD 45
GBPAUD 44
USDJPY 39
CADJPY 36
GBPCAD 35
AUDCHF 34
USDCHF 34
AUDJPY 32
NZDJPY 30
CADCHF 29
USDCAD 29
EURCHF 28
AUDUSD 27
AUDNZD 26
NZDCAD 23
EURGBP 22
AUDCAD 22
NZDUSD 20
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.4K
GBPNZD 18
GBPJPY 58
EURJPY -93
CHFJPY -80
XAUUSD 18K
XUSTEC 2.1K
NZDCHF -80
EURAUD -1.3K
EURNZD -47
GBPAUD -1.8K
USDJPY 8
CADJPY 9
GBPCAD -8
AUDCHF -34
USDCHF 163
AUDJPY 16
NZDJPY -8
CADCHF -2
USDCAD -21
EURCHF 19
AUDUSD -23
AUDNZD -24
NZDCAD 12
EURGBP 14
AUDCAD -6
NZDUSD -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.5K
GBPNZD 3K
GBPJPY 6.2K
EURJPY -2.2K
CHFJPY -8.5K
XAUUSD 8.3K
XUSTEC 19K
NZDCHF -3.1K
EURAUD 279
EURNZD -3.1K
GBPAUD -6.2K
USDJPY 955
CADJPY 359
GBPCAD 4.8K
AUDCHF -1.7K
USDCHF 3.4K
AUDJPY 2.5K
NZDJPY 467
CADCHF 320
USDCAD 441
EURCHF 1.1K
AUDUSD 491
AUDNZD -2.1K
NZDCAD 394
EURGBP 383
AUDCAD 470
NZDUSD -1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 941.64 EUR
最差交易: -1 416 EUR
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 14
最大连续盈利: +232.29 EUR
最大连续亏损: -3 397.81 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 KeyToMarkets-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.26 × 2345
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 183
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.52 × 3163
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.02 × 2369
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 5437
VantageInternational-Live
1.26 × 184
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 1270
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 1113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.43 × 572
Exness-MT5Real5
3.06 × 2345
xChief-MT5
5.32 × 813
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.78 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
7.53 × 554
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.70 × 806
Swissquote-Server
9.31 × 13
GBEbrokers-LIVE
10.64 × 11
Weltrade-Real
11.81 × 760
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.96 × 103
ProfitEcho FX – Professional Copy Trading Strategy

Welcome to ProfitEcho, a professionally-managed Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking consistent, transparent, and automated performance.

What Makes ProfitEcho Different:

 Professional Management – Every trade is executed by experienced traders using technical and algorithmic analysis.

 Proven Track Record – Live, verified performance tracked on MyFXBook with full transparency.

 Risk-Managed Approach – Disciplined trading with solid risk management principles applied to every position.

 ~50 Trades Per Month – Active strategy with regular market participation across major currency pairs.

 Real-Time Execution – All trades are copied instantly to your account as they happen.

Who Is This For?

  • Investors who want professional trading without the time commitment
  • Traders looking for a proven strategy with verified results
  • Anyone seeking passive income through Forex copy trading
  • Both beginners and experienced traders who value transparency

Important Notes:

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️ Recommended minimum balance: $1,000 for optimal replication

Why Trust ProfitEcho?

With 1,000+ active copy users across 30+ countries, ProfitEcho has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and professional execution. All trades are visible in real-time, giving you complete visibility into the strategy.

🌐 Learn More: https://profitechofx.com

Start copying today and let professional traders work for you.


2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 22:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
