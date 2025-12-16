SignaleKategorien
Andreas Zanin

Echo FX Official

Andreas Zanin
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
20 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 225 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 141%
KeyToMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 126
Gewinntrades:
572 (50.79%)
Verlusttrades:
554 (49.20%)
Bester Trade:
1 941.64 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 416.25 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
36 181.05 EUR (2 878 007 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15 075.37 EUR (280 825 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (232.29 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 491.01 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
93.06%
Max deposit load:
64.66%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
108
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
5.61
Long-Positionen:
504 (44.76%)
Short-Positionen:
622 (55.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.40
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
18.74 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
63.25 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-27.21 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-3 397.81 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 397.81 EUR (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
65.19%
Jahresprognose:
790.97%
Algo-Trading:
53%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3 025.30 EUR
Maximaler:
3 764.96 EUR (23.92%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
22.76% (3 582.44 EUR)
Kapital:
24.29% (7 547.74 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 74
GBPUSD 66
GBPJPY 55
GBPNZD 54
XAUUSD 54
EURJPY 52
CHFJPY 51
EURAUD 49
XUSTEC 49
NZDCHF 46
EURNZD 45
GBPAUD 45
USDJPY 39
USDCHF 37
CADJPY 37
GBPCAD 35
AUDJPY 35
AUDCHF 34
USDCAD 32
NZDJPY 31
EURCHF 30
AUDUSD 30
CADCHF 29
AUDNZD 27
EURGBP 23
NZDCAD 23
AUDCAD 22
NZDUSD 20
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.4K
GBPJPY 66
GBPNZD 18
XAUUSD 20K
EURJPY -50
CHFJPY -80
EURAUD -1.3K
XUSTEC 2.1K
NZDCHF -80
EURNZD -47
GBPAUD -1.8K
USDJPY 8
USDCHF 207
CADJPY 4
GBPCAD -8
AUDJPY -2
AUDCHF -34
USDCAD -22
NZDJPY 5
EURCHF 39
AUDUSD -29
CADCHF -2
AUDNZD -34
EURGBP 44
NZDCAD 12
AUDCAD -6
NZDUSD -6
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.9K
GBPJPY 6.6K
GBPNZD 3K
XAUUSD 9.9K
EURJPY -1.8K
CHFJPY -8.5K
EURAUD 123
XUSTEC 19K
NZDCHF -3.1K
EURNZD -3.1K
GBPAUD -6.4K
USDJPY 955
USDCHF 3.6K
CADJPY 331
GBPCAD 4.8K
AUDJPY 2.4K
AUDCHF -1.7K
USDCAD 462
NZDJPY 689
EURCHF 1.3K
AUDUSD 475
CADCHF 320
AUDNZD -2.2K
EURGBP 502
NZDCAD 394
AUDCAD 470
NZDUSD -1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 941.64 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -1 416 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +232.29 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3 397.81 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "KeyToMarkets-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.26 × 2345
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 183
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.52 × 3163
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.02 × 2369
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 5437
VantageInternational-Live
1.26 × 184
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 1270
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 1113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.43 × 572
Exness-MT5Real5
3.06 × 2345
xChief-MT5
5.32 × 813
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.78 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
7.53 × 554
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.70 × 806
Swissquote-Server
9.31 × 13
GBEbrokers-LIVE
10.64 × 11
Weltrade-Real
11.81 × 760
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.96 × 103
ProfitEcho FX – Professional Copy Trading Strategy

Welcome to ProfitEcho, a professionally-managed Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking consistent, transparent, and automated performance.

What Makes ProfitEcho Different:

 Professional Management – Every trade is executed by experienced traders using technical and algorithmic analysis.

 Proven Track Record – Live, verified performance tracked on MyFXBook with full transparency.

 Risk-Managed Approach – Disciplined trading with solid risk management principles applied to every position.

 ~50 Trades Per Month – Active strategy with regular market participation across major currency pairs.

 Real-Time Execution – All trades are copied instantly to your account as they happen.

Who Is This For?

  • Investors who want professional trading without the time commitment
  • Traders looking for a proven strategy with verified results
  • Anyone seeking passive income through Forex copy trading
  • Both beginners and experienced traders who value transparency

Important Notes:

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️ Recommended minimum balance: $1,000 for optimal replication

Why Trust ProfitEcho?

With 1,000+ active copy users across 30+ countries, ProfitEcho has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and professional execution. All trades are visible in real-time, giving you complete visibility into the strategy.

🌐 Learn More: https://profitechofx.com

Start copying today and let professional traders work for you.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 22:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Kopieren

