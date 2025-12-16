SignalsSections
Andreas Zanin

Echo FX Official

Andreas Zanin
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 225 USD per month
growth since 2025 127%
KeyToMarkets-Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 072
Profit Trades:
544 (50.74%)
Loss Trades:
528 (49.25%)
Best trade:
1 941.64 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 416.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
33 365.96 EUR (2 872 675 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 384.01 EUR (277 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (232.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 491.01 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.19%
Max deposit load:
64.66%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
125
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.04
Long Trades:
475 (44.31%)
Short Trades:
597 (55.69%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
17.71 EUR
Average Profit:
61.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-27.24 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-3 397.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 397.81 EUR (14)
Monthly growth:
56.17%
Annual Forecast:
681.49%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 025.30 EUR
Maximal:
3 764.96 EUR (23.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.76% (3 582.44 EUR)
By Equity:
24.29% (7 547.74 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 74
GBPUSD 62
GBPNZD 54
GBPJPY 51
EURJPY 50
CHFJPY 50
XAUUSD 49
XUSTEC 48
NZDCHF 46
EURNZD 44
GBPAUD 44
EURAUD 42
USDJPY 39
CADJPY 36
GBPCAD 35
AUDCHF 34
AUDJPY 31
USDCHF 31
CADCHF 29
NZDJPY 29
USDCAD 28
EURCHF 26
AUDNZD 26
AUDUSD 25
NZDCAD 23
EURGBP 22
AUDCAD 22
NZDUSD 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 3.4K
GBPNZD 18
GBPJPY 42
EURJPY -109
CHFJPY -83
XAUUSD 18K
XUSTEC 2.1K
NZDCHF -80
EURNZD -50
GBPAUD -1.8K
EURAUD -1.2K
USDJPY 8
CADJPY 9
GBPCAD -8
AUDCHF -34
AUDJPY 12
USDCHF 165
CADCHF -2
NZDJPY -7
USDCAD -6
EURCHF 20
AUDNZD -24
AUDUSD 10
NZDCAD 12
EURGBP 14
AUDCAD -6
NZDUSD -6
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.7K
GBPNZD 3K
GBPJPY 6.1K
EURJPY -2.4K
CHFJPY -8.5K
XAUUSD 8K
XUSTEC 19K
NZDCHF -3.1K
EURNZD -3.1K
GBPAUD -6.2K
EURAUD 879
USDJPY 955
CADJPY 359
GBPCAD 4.8K
AUDCHF -1.7K
AUDJPY 2.5K
USDCHF 3.5K
CADCHF 320
NZDJPY 457
USDCAD 547
EURCHF 1.1K
AUDNZD -2.1K
AUDUSD 642
NZDCAD 394
EURGBP 383
AUDCAD 470
NZDUSD -1.4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 941.64 EUR
Worst trade: -1 416 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +232.29 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 397.81 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KeyToMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.26 × 2345
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 183
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.52 × 3163
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.02 × 2369
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.10 × 5437
VantageInternational-Live
1.26 × 184
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 1270
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 1113
FusionMarkets-Live
2.43 × 572
Exness-MT5Real5
3.06 × 2345
xChief-MT5
5.32 × 813
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.78 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
7.53 × 554
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.70 × 806
Swissquote-Server
9.31 × 13
GBEbrokers-LIVE
10.64 × 11
Weltrade-Real
11.81 × 760
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.96 × 103
ProfitEcho FX – Professional Copy Trading Strategy

Welcome to ProfitEcho, a professionally-managed Forex trading strategy designed for investors seeking consistent, transparent, and automated performance.

What Makes ProfitEcho Different:

 Professional Management – Every trade is executed by experienced traders using technical and algorithmic analysis.

 Proven Track Record – Live, verified performance tracked on MyFXBook with full transparency.

 Risk-Managed Approach – Disciplined trading with solid risk management principles applied to every position.

 ~50 Trades Per Month – Active strategy with regular market participation across major currency pairs.

 Real-Time Execution – All trades are copied instantly to your account as they happen.

Who Is This For?

  • Investors who want professional trading without the time commitment
  • Traders looking for a proven strategy with verified results
  • Anyone seeking passive income through Forex copy trading
  • Both beginners and experienced traders who value transparency

Important Notes:

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. ⚠️ Recommended minimum balance: $1,000 for optimal replication

Why Trust ProfitEcho?

With 1,000+ active copy users across 30+ countries, ProfitEcho has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and professional execution. All trades are visible in real-time, giving you complete visibility into the strategy.

🌐 Learn More: https://profitechofx.com

Start copying today and let professional traders work for you.


No reviews
2025.12.23 01:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 22:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
